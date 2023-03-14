Balcony power plants are on everyone’s lips. No wonder, since the photovoltaic systems for the balcony save money immediately after installation and at the same time make a contribution to the energy transition towards renewable energies. We collect all information about the small photovoltaic systems in our guidebook balcony power plants from 500 euros: Buy, plug in and save immediately.

Many cheap balcony power plants (Amazon purchase link) have a problem: They offer solar panels and an inverter, but often do not have the brackets required for installation. These are surprisingly expensive at around 200 euros for two solar panels. Sometimes they don’t perfectly match the solar panels either, adding extra hassle and making installation more difficult. Not so with Anker Solix, where the mount is matched to the hardware and instructions guide you through the assembly process. If you still want to use a balcony power plant without the bracket supplied, we recommend our detailed guide Plan right and save money: set up and fasten solar panels for balcony power plants.

Montage



Anyone who chooses Anker Solix initially has the choice between Anker Solix RS40 (purchase link) for 989 euros and Anker Solix RS40P (purchase link) for 1389 euros. In addition to the price, the two solar systems differ above all by a different panel design and, as a result, a slightly different look and a slightly different degree of efficiency. The RS40 uses two 415 W panels with a Perc module with an efficiency of 21.3%, while the RS40P uses two 440 W panels with an IBC module and an efficiency of 22.7%. If you don’t need a bracket, you can also save with Anker Solix. The RS40 without suspension (purchase link) costs 799 euros, the RS40P without suspension (purchase link) 1199 euros. The delivery takes place in four packages that weigh a total of around 60 kg – two of them with the photovoltaic modules, one with cables, instructions and electronics and another with the bracket. Shipping is included in the purchase price, the shipping company will call before delivery.

The suspension of Anker Solix is ​​optimized for floor mounting and balconies with poles. Balconies with concrete facades are explicitly excluded on their website. This is also due to the fact that holes have to be drilled there, which is simply not possible on many higher balconies without scaffolding or lifting trucks. In our case, we dare to install it on a concrete balcony. The balcony is on the first floor of a mid-terrace house and can be reached via a ladder.

For the suspension, Anker includes four solar panel support arms, four vertical support arms and four lower support arms. Four triangles can be screwed together with them, two per solar module. In this step, the angle of inclination can be determined between 30° and 45°. The instructions are helpful, although not perfect in their presentation. Nevertheless, the assembly should be possible for everyone without any prior technical knowledge.

We bolt the triangles to the balcony using three drill holes each. Here, the use of a folding rule and spirit level is mandatory so that the solar panels fit and hang straight in the end. It’s much easier for owners of a balcony with railings. The set includes suitable clamps, hose clamps and U-shaped brackets for secure attachment. Anker also thought of a Phillips screwdriver and an Allen key. However, we recommend an electric screwdriver (guide).

We now place the solar modules on the triangles over the balcony, they are initially held using end clamps at the lower end of the solar panel support arms. A second person is required for this step. In our case, screwing the photovoltaic modules onto the triangles is a bit fiddly, but it is still possible from below using a ladder. If you use a balcony with rods to attach the balcony power plant, it is much easier to access the corresponding screw elements.

In our case, despite a slight reduction in efficiency, for optical reasons we decide to use the solar panels without an angle of inclination. This is possible afterwards by removing the lower support arms and folding in the photovoltaic modules. The boreholes of the solar module support arm and the vertical support arm do not match perfectly, so screwing them together is impossible. Sufficiently secure attachment is still possible using stable cable ties.

Installation



The wiring is quickly solved. To do this, the MC4 plugs coded with plus and minus are first connected to the inverter using a 1.5 m extension cable.

The instructions will also help here. The safe and splash-proof MC4 connectors should be used with care. Because they hook together via two plastic barbs and can then only be easily detached from one another using a tool. Here we would have wished that Anker had included the appropriate tool in their set. So we have to help ourselves to loosen a small slotted screwdriver – and bring a lot of patience.

After downloading the anchor app and registering there, the app will guide us through the rest of the installation process. Caution: The microinverter must set up a temporary WLAN for this, for which it needs energy from the solar modules. A cloudy day is sufficient, as in our case, but it is not possible in complete darkness.

First, a connection to the temporary WLAN of the MI60 Microinverter is required, the password is 12345678. In the next step, the LED changes from red to green. Now connect the mobile end device to the home WiFi network again and plug the inverter into a Schuko socket in the household using the five-meter-long power cable.

Wieland connectors are often found in other balcony power plants. This requires a compatible Wieland socket in the house. There is no legal obligation to comply with the VDE standards, but many network operators still require connection via a Wieland socket previously installed by a qualified electrician. Alternatively, there are adapters.

After installation, the app shows the power currently being fed in by the balcony power plant in watts, the CO2 savings in kilograms and the energy in kilowatt hours. In addition, the app calculates the profit or the cost savings and euros based on the electricity price per day, week, month and year. In our case, we achieve 2.67 kWh on a sunny March day with the balcony facing south, which corresponds to the electricity costs of a good euro.

We assume that this balcony power plant saves around 150 to 250 euros per year in electricity costs. The system should have paid for itself after a few years and should even start making money from this point on. However, this saving can only be achieved if there are enough consumers in the household who also convert the electricity. Anything that is generated in excess is fed into the provider’s power grid free of charge. Alternatively, connecting a large power station (theme world) can be worthwhile.

According to the manufacturer, the photovoltaic panels from Anker Solix together generate a maximum of 830 W or 880 W. Even if an increase to 800 W is under discussion, balcony power plants are currently allowed to feed a maximum of 600 W into the power grid. The inverter ensures that the permitted value is not exceeded. Nevertheless, it is an advantage to oversize the solar modules. Because on the one hand they are already future-proof should the increase to 800 W come. On the other hand, the more powerful panels deliver a higher performance than those that only output a maximum of 600 W in perfect sunshine, even when the lighting conditions are not ideal.

An advantage of Anker Solix over many cheap solutions: Anker is a company that has been on the market for many years and has often convinced us with its good products. These include the Powerhouse 757 power station (test report), the cheap but good Anker Soundcore Life Q30 over-ear headphones (test report) and the Eufy video doorbell (test report), to name just a few. The high quality of the previous Anker products does not necessarily apply to the balcony power plants in the Solix series. Still, it’s an indication.

In addition, Anker gives a 12-year manufacturer’s guarantee for the RS40 and a 25-year performance guarantee (>80%), and a 15-year manufacturer’s guarantee and a 30-year performance guarantee (>88.8%) for the RS40P. Especially with such long guarantees, it is important that this company still exists. Without having consulted our crystal ball, we at Anker assume this.

long-term test



For this test, we have only installed Anker Solix for a few days. Just at this time, strong gusts swept over Munich, which otherwise only rarely occur. The suspension with the solar panels, which weighed a good 40 kg in total, passed this endurance test without any problems. We will monitor the mount over the next few weeks and months and update the post accordingly. In addition, we will then provide an update on the actual power savings. After all, the photovoltaic panels should produce more power in the warm summer months than they did in mid-March.

Preis



In the following price comparison, we show the most popular balcony power plants with and without brackets.

Conclusion



Anker Solix is ​​more expensive than some comparable balcony power plants. But it also offers more. On the one hand, the brackets fit perfectly with the solar panels. Installation on balconies with railings can also be carried out by non-professionals. On the other hand, thanks to an output of 830 W or 880 W, they are future-proof and deliver more power even when the lighting conditions are not ideal. In addition, the long guarantee promise by Anker should also be included in the calculation.