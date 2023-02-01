Home Technology PlayStation Plus Essential’s ‘Free’ February Games Confirmed – Gamereactor
by admin
I don’t even bother to stress that when billbil-kun seemed to leak February’s PlayStation Plus Essential games a few days ago, it was still a rumor. That’s because the man had a spotless record…and still does.

Sony has now officially announced that these four games will be “free” with PlayStation Plus Essential from February 7th to March 7th:

  • OlliOlli World on PS4 and PS5

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition on PS4

  • Evil Dead: The Game on PS4 and PS5

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light on PS4 and PS5

However, there’s some bad news for PlayStation 5 owners, as the PlayStation Plus collection ends on May 9, meaning those who get a PS5 after that won’t get the same great offer. Until then, though, you can still redeem games, and doing so will allow you to download them anytime for the foreseeable future.

