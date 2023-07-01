Playstation Plus: These are the 3 free games in July 2023

PR / Business Insider

If you own a PS4 or PS5, you should definitely also secure the Playstation Plus online service*.

You get free games, discounts, online play and many exclusive features for your Playstation 4 and 5.

In July 2023 there will be three new free games on Playstation Plus. These are the titles Alan Wake Remastered, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Endling.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Anyone who owns a Playstation actually needs Playstation Plus*. With the subscription service, owners of a PS4 or PS5 can, for example, compete against other players online. More importantly, PS Plus subscribers get access to new free games every month. So you can download several free top titles monthly.

Free games on Playstation Plus

You need a PS Plus membership to get the games. You can buy these from Amazon, for example, for one, three or twelve months.* You can then download free games every month.

read too

Playstation Plus Essential: The most important information about the basic subscription model

Playstation Plus: These games are free in July 2023

Which games await you in July 2023? While in the past there were often four games available for download on PS Plus every month, this time there are only three again. These are the free titles this month:

„Alan Wake Remastered„

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In the dark action-adventure you slip into the role of the thriller author Alan Wake and have to search for your missing wife in a small town. As if that wasn’t difficult enough, you’ll also be hunted by dangerous creatures along the way.

„Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War„

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In the 2020 offshoot of the popular shooter series, you fight in the cold war. For example, you fight your way through Vietnam in the 1970s and 1980s – either as a single player or in multiplayer or zombie mode.

„Endling„

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The 2022 action-adventure takes place in a world destroyed by humans. You are one of the last foxes and try to somehow survive with your puppies. But to do so, you’ll need to hunt, find food, and make some tough decisions…

When will the free games be available on Playstation Plus?

The free games are usually on the first Tuesday of the month unlocked on Playstation Plus*. Accordingly, the games will be available for download from July 4, 2023. Until when can you download the games? You will probably have access to it until August 7, 2023. The next batch of games for August 2023 will then most likely be provided on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The titles are usually announced on the Wednesday before they go live (probably on August 2, 2023).

read too

Playstation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium: All information about the new subscription model for video games from Sony

All advantages of a PS Plus membership at a glance:

Free full versions of top games Unrestricted use of all online modes of PS4 and PS5 games and compete against other players in multiplayer Special discounts on games and other products in the PS Store Exclusive designs and themes for your games or avatar Access to 100 gigabytes Cloud Storage Early participation in beta or alpha testing of select games Offers on certain select brands through PS Plus Rewards Game Help for difficult in-game situations

read too

Playstation Plus Collection: Sony discontinues free games offer

Exclusive help for PS Plus members

If you get stuck in a game, Sony offers PS Plus members the feature Game Help. You can jump to this option within your game with the press of a button, which will bring up helpful videos related to the section you’re currently in. You can also display this in a separate video while you’re playing – so the annoying search for the right solution on YouTube is over with “Game Help”.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

