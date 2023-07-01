They tied up a car and tried to steal it by towing it in Córdoba

Insecurity does not let up in Córdoba and criminals carry out their illegal maneuvers in different ways. In fact, in the last few hours, two thieves tried to take a car by towing it.

The incident occurred this Saturday in the early hours of the morning. Police officers were alerted to the situation and intercepted the march of the thieves on Sabattini Avenue at 5,300, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

The crime occurred in the Pueyrredón neighborhood and the criminals were captured by the 911 security cameras.

The car being towed. (Córdoba Police)

The offenders are 22 and 43 years old. They had tied down a Toyota Corolla vehicle for towing using a Fiat Palio.

At the time of being intercepted, the thieves also had lock picks and other tools commonly used to pick locks.

The uniformed also kidnapped two cell phones and cash, along with the vehicles.

The seized items were made available to justice and the two men were taken to court.

The video and images

They tried to steal the car by towing it away. (Córdoba Police) They tried to steal the car by towing it. (Córdoba Police) They tried to steal the car by towing it. (Córdoba Police)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

