Pott goes H2: The Ruhr area is to become a model region for hydrogen

An old Ruhrpott joke says that there are so many currywurst stalls in the Ruhr area that you could easily take a trip around the world without ever having to do without fries and sausage.

Now it’s all about the sausage again in the Ruhr area. The region wants to become one of the most important hydrogen regions in Germany and Europe. The development of a hydrogen economy can bring both economic and environmental benefits to the region.

Ruhr area has potential for H2: “If so, then here”.

Companies in the energy industry, the steel industry and the housing industry want to make the Ruhr area a national model region for hydrogen. According to a position paper published today under the slogan, the experience gained in the region, for example in the industry and transport sectors, should speed up the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy throughout Germany

“If so, then here”. It was signed by RWE, BP Europa, Open Grid Europe, Thyssengas, Vonovia and Thyssenkrupp, among others.

Greentech and hydrogen in the Ruhr area

The paper calls on the federal and state governments of North Rhine-Westphalia to support the plans. For example, the federal government should develop a risk protection model for network expansion in the short term to enable network operators to pre-finance investments in the hydrogen network.

From the point of view of the companies and the municipal hydrogen coordination office “Hydrogen Metropolis Ruhr” (HyMR), the arguments in favor of the Ruhr area as a model region include a particularly large potential for CO2 savings and high employment potential.

Among other things, the companies referred to the dense gas infrastructure. “In large parts, this is double-stranded and can therefore be switched to hydrogen in a timely manner without endangering the natural gas supply.” The geographic location makes it possible to roll out the technology quickly beyond the region. In addition to the port triangle of Duisburg, Rotterdam and Antwerp, various medium-sized inland ports such as Wesel, Dortmund and Hamm are also available.

The greentech opportunities for the region are definitely not bad – for several reasons:

Industrial infrastructure: For a long time, the Ruhr area was the center of German heavy industry and has an extensive industrial infrastructure. This infrastructure can be used for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen. Many companies in the Ruhr area already have experience and expertise in the chemical industry and can use this to advance the hydrogen economy.

Renewable energy

The Ruhr area has great potential for renewable energies, especially in the form of wind and solar energy. These renewable energy sources can be used to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis. By combining renewable energies with hydrogen technologies, the Ruhr area can develop a sustainable energy supply and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

structural change

The Ruhr area has undergone significant structural change in recent decades. The decline of the coal and steel industries has led to economic challenges and the loss of many jobs. The development of a hydrogen economy can help create new jobs and promote structural change in the Ruhr area. The existing expertise and the availability of skilled workers from traditional industry can be used in the hydrogen economy.

transport sector:

Hydrogen can play an important role in decarbonizing the transport sector. The Ruhr area is a busy region with a high demand for emission-free transport solutions. The use of hydrogen as a fuel for vehicles, especially for heavy goods vehicles and public transport, can help improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions.