Pre-order iPhone 15: When and where the pre-sale starts

The next Apple keynote will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 at the event.

As a rule, you can pre-order new iPhones on the Friday after their presentation. The advance sale usually lasts a week. According to this, the iPhone 15 could officially be launched on September 22, 2023.

While Apple hasn’t offered any incentives to boost pre-sales in the past, it can still be worth pre-ordering the iPhone 15. In this way, long waiting times and possible delivery bottlenecks can be avoided.

The Date for Apple’s September keynote is certain: on Tuesday September 12, 2023 Apple hosts the next live event. You can participate in the event via live stream from 7:00 p.m. What awaits you there? It can be safely assumed that Apple, in addition to the new Apple Watch 9 that too iPhone 15 will introduce. The new smartphone generation should be out again four models consist:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max (oder Ultra)

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 could come with changes like the new Action Buttona new one Design with rounded corners and narrower display bezels as well as Upgrades for all existing functions and features.

When will the iPhone 15 be released and how much will it cost?

The release date for the iPhone 15 is not official yet firmly. In the past, the September keynotes have always taken place on a Tuesday. The presentation of the new products was followed by a pre-sale phase of approximately one week, which ended with the official release on Friday in the week after the keynote. Since the September keynote is on September 12th, So the iPhone 15 could be released on Friday, September 22, 2023.

When does the presale for the iPhone 15 start?

Also the Advance sales of new iPhones usually start on a Friday – more precisely on the Friday after the keynote on Tuesday. For the iPhone 15, that could mean that you pre-order from September 15, 2023 can. Apple will announce the exact date for the start of the advance sale at the latest during the keynote on September 12, 2023.

You can pre-order the iPhone 15 from these retailers

You can the new iPhone pre-order direct from Apple. In addition, also take different retailers Participate in the presale. In the past, the participating providers included large shops such as Amazon*, Media Markt*, Saturn* or Otto*. Also with the cell phone providers Telekom*, Vodafone* and O2* Previous iPhones were already available before they officially went on sale – with and without a suitable mobile phone tariff. We assume you do too Pre-order the iPhone 15 again from these providers can.

iPhone 15 in advance: Are there exciting promotions?

While brands like Samsung are offering advance sales of their new devices exciting incentives boost, shows Apple less generous. So there was so far no exchange premiums for old devices, free bundles or other advantages for customers who want to pre-order a new smartphone. The only benefit is the certainty of being able to hold the phone in your hands when it is released (without having to camp in front of the Apple Store for days).

Is it worth pre-ordering the iPhone 15?

Despite the lack of incentives, it can be for precisely this reason still worth pre-ordering the iPhone 15. The releases of previous generations often led to miles of queues in front of Apple Stores, so that the new smartphones are already completely sold out on the day of its launch were. However, the rush for new iPhones seems to have calmed down somewhat in recent years. If you still want to be on the safe side, you should Pre-order the iPhone 15 from September 15, 2023 at a participating retailer or directly from Apple.

