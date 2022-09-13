During the Nintendo Direct online press conference yesterday (13), Marvelous announced that “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition” will be on the Switch, and at the same time announced the launch of the new “Rune Factory” series of development plans.

Following the “Rune Factory 4 Deluxe Edition”, this time it is the turn of the 3rd generation. Players will incarnate the protagonist with the magical power of transforming into a monster and enjoy life in a fantasy world.

Players can take risks in the labyrinth where monsters are poised to attack, cultivate the fields, or engage in various actions such as fishing and falling in love. This time, in addition to improving the picture quality and updating the 3D module, it also added a new mode and new elements to enjoy the newlywed life more.

“Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition” supports Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese, and is scheduled to be released in Spring 2023.