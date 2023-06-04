It had already been announced, now it has been confirmed by Samsung. The development of the latest software update for the current Galaxy smartwatches has been delayed. This could have a negative impact on the final release.

Samsung Smartwatches: Major software update delayed

In May 2023, Samsung announced a major software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 (test) and Galaxy Watch 5 (test) with One UI 5 Watch. This not only introduces new fitness features, but also health functions. So a pretty important and big software update, which requires a lot of development time in advance. Exactly that is not enough for Samsung so far. The development is delayed (Those: SamMobile).

Samsung actually wanted to start the beta test with One UI 5 Watch and give owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 the opportunity to test the new functions. It doesn’t come to that. The difficulties are so great that Samsung does not even call a new datewhen to start beta testing instead. This in turn would mean that the final release is initially postponed indefinitely.

Im July or august will be with the Galaxy Watch 6 series the next smartwatch generation expected. So Samsung doesn’t have too much time to finish One UI 5 Watch. The software must also be up and running with the new clocks at the latest.

This is what the current Samsung smartwatches can do:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 gets classic design back

The first information about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 has already appeared. One of the models is supposed to get the rotating bezel back. This would make the Galaxy Watch 6 more similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Samsung wants to install a larger display there, so that the watch should grow a little again. In addition, a new processor should be used, with which the performance should increase noticeably.