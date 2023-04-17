Samsung wants to part with Android phones

Samsung is currently the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and an important partner for Google to bring their services to the people. However, the South Korean company is said to be thinking about breaking away from Google at least a little. This caused the search engine operator to panic.

Samsung no longer wants Google search engine on smartphones

Google is currently still number 1 when it comes to search engines. But Microsoft’s high investments in artificial intelligence and the associated additional functions in the Bing search engine seem to be bearing fruit. Samsung is said to have considered in March 2023, Replacing Bing with Google as the default search engine. According to the New York Times, this caused a real panic at Google.

There is a lot of money at stake for Google. The contract with Samsung is one estimated annual sales of $3 billion value. Should Google lose its contract with Samsung, it would be a major loss for the search engine giant and could also affect its contract with Apple, which is valued at an estimated $20 billion in annual sales. The latter is to be extended this year.

Everything is at stake for Google right now. The company was able to rest on the search engine for 25 years. But now it is A new age has dawned with artificial intelligence and Google faces unprecedented challenges. The company’s own search engine is also to be expanded to include AI functions, but ChatGPT and Bing are probably much further along. How Samsung decides and whether this is perhaps just a means to an end to improve its own position is open.

We use art to show what else AI can do in the video:

ChatGPT is Google’s biggest nightmare

Shortly after ChatGPT was announced, Google went red alert. While the search engine operator limited itself to smaller AI functions for smartphones and the Google Assistant, ChatGPT was suddenly able to do much more. Although Google also has a solution ready with Bart, it is still in its infancy and is inferior to ChatGPT. Time will tell if Google survives the AI ​​age.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.