Shot on Xiaomi 13 Lin Mingzhen interprets the new version of "Salon"

Shot on Xiaomi 13 Lin Mingzhen interprets the new version of “Salon”

I believe everyone remembers that Apple holds a shot on iPhone event every year, so that creators can use the most convenient smartphone around them to shoot wonderful works, but how can iPhone be a powerful mobile phone? Xiaomi and the legendary camera brand Leica The new Xiaomi 13 Series of cooperation was officially launched, and the popular actress Lin Mingzhen was invited to cooperate to re-interpret Eason Chan’s hit “Salon” (2009); Mingzhen also starred in the MV based on her personal experience, and the original MV was connected with multiple static Snapshots To create a vivid story, this time the director used multiple frames of salon photos taken by Xiaomi 13 Series to show the charm of the cooperation between Xiaomi and Leica.

Presented by Xiaomi 13 Series: “Salon” MV will premiere simultaneously on Lin Mingzhen’s Facebook and Instagram, as well as Xiaomi Hong Kong social platform and YouTube Channel at 1:00 pm on March 13, 2023; and from March 19, 2023, a limited extended version It will be available on major music streaming platforms one after another.

