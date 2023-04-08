The CPU used by the old computer at home is Intel i5-8400, and the original radiator has been used all the time. As we all know, the original radiator is just for investigation. Very noisy.

The SilverStone Hydrogon D120 ARGB radiator that was unpacked this time has a dual-tower, dual-fan design, and six pure copper heat pipes. The cooling effect is very powerful. Before unpacking, I was afraid that the installation would be very troublesome. I did not expect that the installation is super easy. , and it can be installed completely without using other hardware.

Features of SilverStone Hydrogon D120 ARGB Dual Tower Dual ARGB Fan Six-pipe CPU Cooler

．Dual-tower CPU cooler with dual fans and six pure copper heat pipes to ensure the best cooling performance

．The offset heat sink design can prevent the CPU heat sink from interfering with the memory on the LGA 1200-pin motherboard

．120mm PWM fan with nine blades and 0~1850 RPM

．Each fan is equipped with 8 ARGB LEDs, controlled by ARGB controller or supported motherboard

．Equipped with anti-vibration rubber pads to reduce noise

．Comes with a long screwdriver, spring screw installation design can be directly and firmly installed on Intel and AMD platforms You can see the product icon on the front of the box

In the figure below, you can see the RGB lighting control technology that supports various motherboards, and the rightmost side also specifically marks the support for Intel LGA 1700 pins.

The detailed specifications are listed on the back of the box, and the size of the entire radiator is also shown in the diagram.

See also NVIDIA releases DLSS 3.1.0 SDK with optional auto-update feature - Key features of the Hydrogon D120 ARGB shown on the side of the box

The content is the Hydrogon D120 ARGB body, manual, accessory box

The contents of the accessory box are not only the backplane required by the CPU, but also the screws required by each CPU are packaged and marked separately, as well as thermal paste and long screwdrivers that must be used.

The fans of the Hydrogon D120 ARGB have been installed completely. This design is really awesome. It saves a lot of trouble, and you don’t have to worry about your hands being cut by the cooling fins.

There are dense heat dissipation fins, and six pure copper heat pipes can be seen interspersed among them.

Above the Hydrogon D120 ARGB, you can clearly see that the twin towers and dual fans are well fixed, and there is a SilverStone LOGO.

There is a layer of adhesive film attached to the CPU contact surface at the bottom of the Hydrogon D120 ARGB, and you can see six large pure copper heat pipes.

The wires of two 12cm fans can be directly connected in series for easy installation.



installation platform

Processor: Intel Core i5-8500

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B360-G GAMING

Memory: DDR4 3600 8GB x2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 6GB

Hard disk: TOSHIBA RD400 256GB

Operating System: Windows 10

Computers that have been used for many years now use Intel original fans



Remove the original fan first, and wipe off the original cooling paste.



Remember to remove the adhesive film at the bottom of the Hydrogon D120 ARGB before installation



Without changing other hardware, the clip of the Hydrogon D120 ARGB is also very convenient to install, remember to apply thermal paste.



Put the Hydrogon D120 ARGB radiator directly on it, and use the attached long screwdriver to easily lock it and complete the installation.



It can be seen that because of the offset heat dissipation fin design, there will be no conflict with the installed memory at all. It is a pity that the old motherboard does not support ARGB control.



After about nine minutes of burn-in, the CPU temperature remained stable at 49°C~52°C, and the fan hardly heard any wind cutting during burn-in.



【Experience】

The SilverStone Hydrogon D120 ARGB radiator is really amazing. I didn’t expect that the installation of the twin towers and dual fans can be so simple and fast, because the fans have been installed by the user in advance; especially the offset fin design is even more The installation can be completed directly without using the graphics card and memory.

Before the burn-in, the CPU temperature was 32°C. During the burn-in, the highest CPU temperature was only 52°C. The point is that under the operation of the dual fans, there is almost no wind cutting sound during the burn-in, but it is heard when playing games. It’s all the wind cutting sound of the graphics card.