[Small Bourgeois Purchasing Technique]Samsung Galaxy S22+ has dropped by more than 10,000. Mother’s Day gift is just right- Mobile phone brand news

Mother’s Day is coming, I wonder if you have prepared gifts to reward mothers who have worked hard for a year? We have previously recommended 5 smartphones suitable for different types of mothers, and if you want to choose a large-screen mobile phone with high cost performance for your mother, then there is another mobile phone that can be included in the shopping list recently. Among them is the Samsung Galaxy S22+.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ was officially launched in March last year, and it has been on the market for more than a year now. Although its specifications are slightly older than the S23 series, it is also the flagship of the previous generation. The S22+ uses a 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat screen panel. The larger screen allows mothers to see more clearly. In addition, the screen supports 120Hz automatic refresh rate display, making mobile phones smoother.

In addition, the S22+ uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is quite sufficient in general use. It is also equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage space and a 4500 mAh battery capacity, which can support 45W fast charging. And its camera configuration is quite high, the main camera has a 50-megapixel OIS standard lens, a 12-megapixel autofocus ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel OIS 3x telephoto lens, and a front-facing 10-megapixel camera also supports Auto focus, combined with the consistent pleasing color tone of Samsung cameras, allows mothers who like to take pictures to take satisfactory photos. Finally, the S22+ also supports IP68 waterproof and dustproof, so you don’t have to worry if you accidentally drop it into the water temporarily.

After talking about the specifications, the most attractive thing about S22+ is its current market price. S22+ has launched two capacity versions of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Since the mobile phone cannot expand the memory card, if mothers like to take pictures and videos, we recommend buying the large-capacity 8GB+256GB version; its current market price (statistics up to 5/ 5) It starts at 21,300 yuan, which is a drop of 10,600 yuan compared with the suggested price of 31,900 yuan that was launched a year ago, which is equivalent to a 33% discount.

And if your budget is low, or if your mother does not need such a large capacity, you can also buy the 8GB+128GB model. Its current market price has dropped below 20,000 yuan, starting at 19,900 yuan, compared with the recommended price of 29,900 yuan. A full 10,000 yuan has been dropped, which is about 67% off, so it is quite suitable to start now, whether it is a gift for your mother or for your own use.