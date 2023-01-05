Added “Splatoon 3” elements!

With the smartphone printer “INSTAX mini Link 2″, you can use the smartphone app ” INSTAX mini Link for Nintendo Switch ”Print screenshots taken with Nintendo Switch. Not only can it be printed as it is, but it can also be decorated with borders, etc., ” Atsume Dobutsu Mori Yukai 》、《 Super Mario 》、《 New Pokemon Snap “Elements of popular Nintendo Switch works have been distributed so far, but this time it has been updated andAdded new “Splatoon 3” elements and new features！

INSTAX mini Link for Nintendo Switch PR Times

Those who already own “INSTAX mini Link 2” will soon be decorating and printing with “Splatoon 3”, but those who want to buy the new “INSTAX mini Link 2” want to know more aboutyouwhat can be done “INSTAX mini Link for Nintendo Switch”Tutorial MOVIEPublished!

It is easy to understand by watching the tutorial MOVIE, but we also introducegeneral functionand how to use it.

Toggle direct printing feature PR Times

the first isSwitch Direct Print function, images and videos can be printed. You can use the “Album→Select Photo→Share or Edit→SendTo Smartphone” shows the options for transferring photos and videos screenshotted on Nintendo SwitchQR code, and read it on your smartphone. Images and videos can be transferred.by usingThe “INSTAX mini Link for Nintendo Switch” app reads this QR code,You don’t need to save images on your smartphone and then send the data to a printer to print them. It is easy to use and prints fast.

application design PR Times

Removed “Atsume Dobutsu Mori Yukai”, “Super Mario” and “New Pokemon Snap”the design of “Splatoon 3” has been addedarriveapplication designmiddle. You can change the design as many times as you like, so you can change it according to your mood at the time.

INSTA X GO PR Times

various“Splatoon 3” effectwill also appear.When shooting with a smartphone, you canoverlayAR effect，Draw pictures and words in space. * “INSTAXiR” is a function available only for “Splatoon 3” and “INSTAX mini Link 2”. The subject is holding “INSTAX mini Link 2”,Press the button on the top of the main unit to move the LED on the side of the main unit towards the smartphone. You can take lovely pictures. Of course, you can also print “INSTAXAiR” on the check, but if you read the QR code on the check,You can watch the AR effect video on your smartphone,Have all kinds of fun.

INSTA X GO PR Times

sticker function PR Times

Also newly added useful for decorationsticker function. In addition to 21 “Splatoon 3” stickers, you can also use 21 “Atsumare Doubutsu Mori Yukai”, 23 “Super Mario” stickers and 100 INSTAX original designs,165 in totalstickers to freely decorate your images. Let’s create a cute person by decorating images in the game and photos taken! INSTAX original design stickers can be combined freely, but please notestickers with different title designs cannot be combined。

frame printing PR Times

” that can add a border to an image and print Frame Print ” has also been updated and enhanced! Added 23 new Splatoon 3frame, 4 new frames for Atsumare Doubutsu Moriyukai and 4 new frames for Super Mario. You can enjoy various combinations according to the scenes of the photos and videos you took and the title of the game you are playing.

INSTAX Mini Link 2 PR Times

Small size instax can be printed and displayed on your desk, placed on a smartphone case or notebook, posted on the wall or on a locker, you canShowcase important moments in various places. Speaking of screenshots, Splatoon 3 is also festive, so let’s print more with “INSTAX mini Link 2” and “INSTAX mini Link for Nintendo Switch”! For more information on how to use it, check out the “INSTAX mini Link for Nintendo Switch” special site.