Today, Twitch isn’t just a place to go to watch entertainment streams, it’s a platform full of streamers trying to offer life advice. While few people are qualified to do so, a Twitch streamer known as Dr. Meek is actually a licensed therapist.

Dr. Meek has played many games, analyzing their characters like a therapist and telling his audience how they can better improve their relationships with those characters. He’s been through Mass Effect, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and The Last of Us, but he’s recently returned to Dragon Age.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Dr. Meek said : “Dragon Age probably has the best content of any game I’ve played so far . As he plays, Dr. Meek explains every dialogue choice he makes, but sometimes his analysis can backfire. During these times, when he finds himself fighting a character, he won’t reload the save or try to back off. “Running is running,” he explained. “I always accept the consequences of the decisions I make in the game because that’s how real life works.

It’s interesting to see a licensed therapist’s take on games that require you to develop strong relationships with your comrades. After watching Dr. Meek, it might be time to go back to a game like Mass Effect and see if you can get the romance or brotherhood you’ve always wanted.

Thanks, PC gamers.