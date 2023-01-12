Home Technology Study shows PS5 owners more likely to own only one console – Gamereactor
by admin
Most people who own a PS5 on disc consider it the console they use the most, new research shows. That’s not the case for Xbox Series S and X owners, less than half of whom would say the same about their machines.

From Ampere Analysis, 71% of PS5 owners say the console is their console, while if we look at the numbers for Xbox Series X and S owners, those percentages drop to 48 and 35, respectively.

The Nintendo Switch is only better priced than the Xbox Series X, and 49% of those who own a hybrid console say it’s the gaming suite they spend the most time with.

This supports the theory that many gamers will want to buy a PlayStation 5 first and then supplement their gaming experience with a Series X or S as a Game Pass console. In an odd twist, however, only 43% of those who own a digital PS5 consider it their primary console.

Ampere believes that many PS5 buyers are single-player gamers, meaning they see no need to own multiple machines. All this data suggests that despite the growing popularity of Xbox’s Game Pass and studio purchases, Sony is still running strong.

