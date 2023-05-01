“Super Detective Case Book Foggy and Rainy Palace” released the third character introduction video, and opened the digital version for pre-order | T Kebang

Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. is expected to launch the dark fantasy reasoning action game “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Maze” on the Nintendo Switch platform on June 30, 2023, and released the third character introduction video today, aiming at A member of the security department of the super-large company “Amaterasu Corporation” will introduce.

At the same time, the pre-order activities for the Chinese digital version of “Super Detective Case Book: Misty Rain and Mystery Palace” and the Chinese deluxe digital version of “Super Detective Case Book: Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” also officially started today, and you can go to Nintendo eShop to pre-order the above Chinese characters from now on. Digital version of the product. In addition, this game also officially announced the launch of the “Deluxe Digital Expansion Pack”, and confirmed that players can purchase the season pass separately or disassemble the additional content DLC in the future, for players who purchase the general version (not limited to digital version or physical version) Shop and play.

《Super Detective Case Book Misty Rain Mystery Palace” RoleIntroductory Video Amaterasu



The Chinese digital version of “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” is now open for pre-order

Super Detective Case Book Wuyu Puzzle Palace General Edition

Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023

Game price: HKD378／TWD1,490

Open pre-order period: April 27, 2023 ~ June 29, 2023

Super Detective Event Book Wuyu Maze Palace Deluxe Digital Edition

Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023

Game price: HKD528 Digital version only

Included content:

– Main game

– Digital art setting book “The Book of Death”

– Digital soundtrack “Noise of Neon”

– Season Pass (4 kinds of additional content in total / side story of super detectives)

※ Additional content can be played in the main game, and will be released successively after the main game is released.

※ After purchasing, please go to Nintendo eShop to download and install the purchased additional content.

※ The digital art setting collection and the digital game soundtrack are independent applications, which are not applicable to the main game, nor can they be browsed and enjoyed in the game.

※Open pre-order period: April 27, 2023 ~ June 29, 2023

pre-order bonus

Players who pre-purchase the Chinese digital version of “Super Detective Case Book Misty Rain Puzzle Palace” and the Chinese deluxe digital version “Super Detective Case Book Misty Rain Puzzle Palace” can get a digital novel that tells the story of the game, “How to Become a Super Detective” “Night Walk＝Filio’s Story” is a pre-order bonus. The special novel will focus on describing the past stories of the director of the night travel detective agency “Night travel=Filio”. Even if the content of the novel is read before playing this game, it will not hinder the player’s game experience.

In addition, the physical Chinese version of “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” has also been enthusiastically pre-ordered in retail stores and online shopping malls around the world. Players who pre-order the physical Chinese version can also get a new 64-page novel with the same content as a pre-order bonus.

“Deluxe Digital Expansion Pack” for regular version players and season pass packs that can be purchased separately

Game Name: Super Detective Event Book Misty Rain Maze Palace Deluxe Digital Expansion Pack

Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023

Game price: HKD230 ※Digital version only available

Included content:

– Main game

– Digital art setting book “The Book of Death”

– Digital soundtrack “Noise of Neon”

– Season Pass (4 kinds of additional content in total / side story of super detectives)

※Additional content can be played in the main game, and will be released successively after the main game is released.

※ After purchasing, please go to Nintendo eShop to download and install the purchased additional content.

※ The digital art setting collection and the digital game soundtrack are independent applications, which are not applicable to the main game, nor can they be browsed and enjoyed in the game.

Game Name: Super Detective Event Book Misty Rain Mystery Palace Season Ticket

Release date: Scheduled to be available in July 2023

Game price: HKD115

Included content:

– Season Pass (A total of 4 types of additional content / side stories of super detectives) ※The separate sale price of additional content is HKD35

Additional content ① ※Scheduled to be released in July 2023

Additional content ② ※Scheduled to be released in August 2023

Additional Content③ ※Scheduled to be released in September 2023

Additional content ④ ※Scheduled to be released in October 2023

※Additional content can be played in the main game, and will be released successively after the main game is released.

※ After purchasing, please go to Nintendo eShop to download and install the purchased additional content.