Rising emissions and increasingly serious consequences of climate change. To do something about it, changes in the economy and in cooperation are needed above all. This is where the company The Climate Choice comes in by striving for transparency and solutions in the supply chains.

The Climate Choice offers software for determining climate performance

It is now clear to many companies that they are not exempt from mitigating climate change. Increasingly, internal climate targets are being set, and the EU, for example, is also demanding and tightening the obligation to report on the respective environmental balance sheets.

The problem: there is often a lack of transparency and, above all, a lack of collaboration between companies and suppliers. For this reason, the company “The Climate Choice” developed software to help companies determine their climate performance and stand up for decarbonization together with suppliers.

Supply chains account for a huge proportion of total emissions

At the Greentech.Live conference, Lara Obst, one of the three co-founders, explains why The Climate Choice starts with the supply chains.

“About 90 percent, sometimes more, of emissions are caused by purchasing decisions, typically products and services bought into a company, so indirect emissions from the supply chain are typically 11.4 times greater than a company’s direct emissions company,” she explains.

Holistic climate management along the supply chain

According to Obst, 50 percent of all global emissions are generated in just eight supply chains. This is precisely why it is important to offer companies tools and resources to implement their own climate management holistically and along the supply chain.

This not only includes the CO2 balance.

“We just see that the topic of climate management has so far been thought of in a rather one-dimensional way, all about CO2 values. […] The climate check [soll] really possible[en]to deal with the topic in order to understand what holistic climate management means, how companies have to transform themselves and what is also required of them by the regulatory side.”

Transparent data for collaboration on climate goals

For the sake of simplicity, the “Climate Readiness Check” can now be carried out online in a short version for the time being. This creates the basis for the first step.

In the further course, The Climate Choice helps to collect data in the “Climate Performance Assessment” in order to get a holistic picture of the company. The climate score becomes visible through the data and potentials and risks can be uncovered. This allows companies to eventually improve and share data securely and transparently with business partners.

The data collection is based on the reporting principles of the currently defined standards, which according to Obst can generally make a difference.

„[Wir haben] now for the first time really on the basis of reporting obligations, reporting principles a strong lever […]to really incentivize companies to rethink.”

You can find out more about the software and the vision of “The Climate Choice” in the video of the Greentech.Live conference.