After TEAM-Team Group launched T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 SSD with gray heat sink, this time in the same pioneer series, it launched T-CREATE CLASSIC DL with patented graphene heat dissipation. The matte black appearance is the same as the previous heat dissipation It has the same high-quality texture as the chip, but it actually looks like a metal sticker. I checked other media tests and found that there is no DRAM cache design, and because of this, it achieves a single-sided particle design. Let’s take a look at the Pioneer series in this special Under the tuning, what kind of performance can it bring.

●PCIe Gen4*4,NVME1.4

1TB/2TB

●Graphene patent heat dissipation

●Continuous read up to 5000MB/s, write up to 4500MB/s

●Random read up to 525K IOPS, write up to 550K IOPS

●Marked TBW: 600TBW

●5 years warranty

T-CREATE PCIe Gen4.0x4 M.2 SSD body and packaging



▼The packaging indicates the product model, appearance, capacity and features



▼The back shows the hardware specifications. This time, the model and serial number are marked on the SSD body with the outer box empty, and the lower right corner is marked with MIT Taiwan.



▼Indicates that the maximum reading is up to 5000MB/s/writing is 4500MB/s, and the introduction of multi-language features mainly includes graphene heat dissipation and custom firmware



▼You can directly see the main body when you open it. The package is very simple and only the main body



▼Close-up shot of the SSD body, and there is a sticker of T-CREATE in the box



▼The back is the model, serial number, capacity and other information of the empty box just now



▼From the side, it can be seen that the 1T model uses a single-sided particle design, but it looks like a four-particle design without DRAM cache. In order not to damage the graphene heat dissipation, it will not be disassembled. According to the inquired information, it is Phison PS5021-E21 -48 master control



T-CREATE CLASSIC pioneer PCIe Gen4.0x4 M.2 SSD on-board performance



testing platform

CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800X

Cooler: Limin PA120

MB: ASUS ROG B550-F

RAM: Micron Ballistix DDR4 3600 16G*2

System Storage: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB

GPU: Gigabyte RTX2070 GAMING 8G

PSU: EVGA 550 GD

OS: Windows 10 Pro 21H2

Driver: Built-in Windows

SSD heat dissipation: graphene heat dissipation

▼This test hardware



▼Use the nvme-hmb software to confirm that there is HMB scheduling RAM as cache



▼ASSSD tested the file size of 3G and 10G respectively, sequentially read 4100MB/s, and wrote 4312MB/s. It can be seen that the maximum reading and writing of 4K 64 Thrd IOPS reached 435K/839K, and the total score was 7298







▼Anvil Benchmark tests the file size of 8G, using non-compressible files, 46% compression (application), 8% compression (database), the highest performance is 22,218 points of 46% compression, but the difference between the scores is not big, performance stable performance











▼ATTO Disk Benchmark’s maximum reading speed is close to 6.86GB/s, and the maximum writing speed can reach 4.59GB/s. After the file size is 64KB, the speed starts to stabilize







▼TxBENCH QD32 sequential read 4420MB/s, write 5043MB/s



▼Crystal Disk Mark tests the default and special items for NVME SSD respectively. The maximum performance is in the test item optimized for NVME, reaching 5041MB for reading/4908MB for writing. In this item, the performance of 4KQ32T16 reaches up to 3334.51MB for reading/4135.55MB for writing. The converted IOPS also came to 853K/1058K, which is much higher than the data given by the original factory. It may be the effect of HMB cache.







▼AJA Video System test, read 4590MB/s, write 3914MB/s



▼HD Tune read performance test 2713.3MB/s, the maximum value is 2732.3MB/s, the minimum value is 2571MB/s which fluctuated at the beginning



▼HD Tune write performance test 2885.8MB/s, the maximum value is 2943.9MB/s, the minimum value is 2253.4MB/s



▼The maximum temperature of the original graphene patch is 69 degrees in the continuous writing test, which is no problem for daily use



Actual file writing test



▼Here we use a 611G compressed file test



▼The initial speed is good at 1.65G/s, and the fluctuation during writing is smooth, with only one jitter in the middle. When writing to SLC, the cache is used up to 508G. According to the capacity, is the cache used in MLC mode?





▼Afterwards, keep 100MB/s~200MB/s until the entire file is written





epilogue

From the last test of T-CREATE CLASSIC, I have a good impression of this series. In addition to the high-quality appearance design, there are also specially tuned firmware to provide stable performance for creative and heavy-duty users. In this T-CREATE CLASSIC DL, even if DRAM cache is missing in the architecture, it can bring comparable or even stronger performance. In several tests, it has achieved better performance than the DRAM cache version.

In terms of writing performance of large files, although the speed exceeding the cache is not fast, the speed in the SLC cache is excellent, and the capacity of the cache exceeds 500GB, which is enough to support most application needs, and the writing speed before exceeding the cache is also very fast. smooth.

In addition to providing excellent performance, T-CREATE CLASSIC DL is also the best choice for easy entry in the price range of Gen3 and entry-level Gen4.

●Continuous reading and writing up to 5037MB/4841MB

4K read and write IOPS up to 853K/1058K

●The cache will slow down only after writing more than 508G and maintain the writing speed at 100MB~200MB/s

●After continuous writing, the maximum temperature of the graphene patch attached to the original factory is only 69 degrees, which can bring stable experience to creators

The thickness of the graphene patch is only 0.3mm, so it is no problem to directly install the heat sink attached to the motherboard