The Crane’s Experience with Logic Pro on iPad: A Magic Mobile Workstation for Music Creation

Apple Launches Logic Pro for iPad, Musician “The Crane” Shares Experience

Last week, Apple released Logic Pro for the iPad, providing music creators with a new mobile workstation option. To gain insight into the experience and impressions of using Logic Pro, we had the honor of speaking with up-and-coming musician “The Crane.” Watching Crane effortlessly navigate the various tracks with an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, it was truly mesmerizing.

Growing up, Crane was immersed in various styles of music, both Western and pop. His early exposure to music, combined with his piano skills and high school band experience, sparked his interest in exploring different genres. “When I was a teenager, I wanted to do something cool and try something unpopular,” Crane shared. Collaborating in bands allowed him to expand his musical horizons and add more depth to his music.

Later on, Crane worked behind the scenes as a producer for several singers and orchestras. He toured with HUSH, contributed to Zheng Yinong’s album “To Uranus,” and participated in the production of Peng Jiahui’s single “Rose Fragrance.” During this period, Crane deepened his understanding of musical instruments and ventured into using Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) like Logic Pro, gaining extensive knowledge about music production.

While Crane appreciated various music styles and experimented with different genres, he realized the importance of creating a cohesive direction for his audience. “Oh, what kind of musician are you?” Crane recognized the significance of guiding listeners through his music. As a result, his upcoming album, “TALENT,” focuses on R&B as the main backbone but incorporates paragraph variations and retro elements to strike a balance between experimentation and audience feedback.

When discussing his experience with Logic Pro, Crane revealed that he initially used Ableton Live. However, he found Logic Pro to be more suited for singer-songwriters. The ability to play guitar, bass, and explore melodic ideas made Logic Pro an ideal choice. Crane also praised the clean and professional sound of Logic Pro, along with its built-in Roundtrip function, allowing seamless file transfers between Mac and iPad. Additionally, he highlighted Logic Pro’s capability to handle final mixing details.

Crane emphasized a standout feature within Logic Pro, namely the Sound Packs. These packs, created in collaboration with professional musicians, provide creative inspiration and enable creators to achieve a professional sound efficiently. Unlike other DAWs that require a monthly fee for sound resources, Logic Pro includes this feature as a valuable asset. Crane also mentioned the convenient Loops retrieval system, empowering users to search for specific instruments or desired styles directly within Logic Pro.

Regarding his creative process, Crane admitted that he initially used his iPhone for composing but believed that the iPad shattered creative limitations. The iPad’s versatility and ability to perform various tasks, such as clipping and drawing, made it a valuable tool for him. Additionally, Crane found the round knob interface and mixer capabilities on iPad Logic Pro more intuitive and easy to use compared to operating on a computer.

When asked about the benefits of using an iPad, Crane mentioned its portability and efficiency. The iPad allows him to work on projects and make adjustments wherever he goes, eliminating the need to be physically confined to a studio. Furthermore, Logic Pro on iPad features a mini-keyboard, providing a complete mobile workstation experience.

Crane highlighted three standout features of Logic Pro: the Sound Packs, Automation for fine-tuning audio tracks with the Apple Pencil, and the zoom function on the iPad. These features enhance creativity and offer a seamless production experience.

Despite the numerous advantages of Logic Pro, Crane acknowledged that the price may be a barrier for some aspiring musicians with limited budgets. Logic Pro offers a subscription plan at 150 yuan per month or 1,490 yuan per year. Crane advised young creators to prioritize their needs and invest in essential equipment, like upgrading microphones, based on their specific requirements.

Concluding the interview, Crane mentioned that while playing a musical instrument on a tablet may not be as simple as using traditional instruments, the iPad provides a platform where such performances are possible. On September 2nd, Crane will be hosting a live demonstration at the Today at Apple event, showcasing how to mix music using iPad Logic Pro for a chilled home session.

