Engineered Garments and BEAMS PLUS Collaborate Again: Introducing the “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts”

Workwear brand Engineered Garments and BEAMS PLUS have announced their latest collaboration, launching the highly anticipated “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts”. This collaboration sees Engineered Garments’ manager/designer Suzuki Daiki put a unique twist on the brand’s classic trousers, Jungle Fatigue Pants, creating a new and exciting piece.

The “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts” feature a range of practical pockets and adjustable waist cords, making them both stylish and functional. The corduroy fabric used in their construction ensures they can effectively resist the chilly autumn and winter weather, offering both style and comfort.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both Engineered Garments and BEAMS PLUS will be pleased to know that the “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts” will be exclusively available at the “BEAMS PLUS Limited Store” in the BEAMS Shibuya store. The release date is set for September 2 and September 3, so interested readers should mark their calendars and keep an eye out for this limited-edition collaboration.

With the reputation of both brands, it comes as no surprise that this collaboration has generated a lot of buzz within the fashion community. The unique design and practicality of the “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts” make them a must-have item for fashion-forward individuals who value both style and functionality in their wardrobe.

Engineered Garments and BEAMS PLUS have a history of successful collaborations, and this latest release is expected to be no exception. The two brands have consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, delivering innovative and cutting-edge designs to their loyal customers.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands are eagerly awaiting the release of the “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts” and are advised to act fast, as this exclusive collaboration is sure to sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece from this highly anticipated collection.

Be sure to visit the “BEAMS PLUS Limited Store” at the BEAMS Shibuya store on September 2 and September 3 to get your hands on the Engineered Garments x BEAMS PLUS “BDU 3/4 Corduroy Shorts”. Stay tuned for more updates and releases from these two iconic brands.

