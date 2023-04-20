The Division 2’s Descent rogue-lite mode is coming this summer

As you might expect, one of the big stars of this year’s Division Day is The Division 2, which has seen a resurgence since Ubisoft re-committed to the title about a year ago.

We’ve been told all about Year 5 about the looter shooter as part of this year’s annual showcase, and there’s definitely plenty for fans to get excited about.

Beginning with Season 1: Broken Wings in June, this season will add a new free rogue-lite mode for all The Division 2 owners called Descent, which requires players to enter the analogy alone or as a group to fight off Hordes of enemies for better loot rewards. The campaign will even have a Splinter Cell connection, and players will complete challenges to earn gear that would make Sam Fisher jealous.

Season 1 will also see the start of the in-game Castle rebuild, which will continue throughout Year 5 titles.

Next up will be Season 2: Puppeteers. We’re told this will be headlined by a new Incursion that will take players to the Merritt Estate to deal with the Cleaners faction.

Season 3: Vanguard seems set to be set sometime in December at the latest, as we’re promised a return to New York for the holidays. The exact details of the return to the Big Apple were not elaborated.

Finally there’s Season 4: Black Diamond, which will bring a ton of content to explore. From new story DLC to new areas, new missions and a new endgame structure, it looks like it’s going to be a pretty heavy season that will keep players engaged until Ubisoft plans after Year 5.

We’re also told that each season will include new Manhunts and other events, but players will need the Warlords of New York expansion to access a lot of this fresh content.

You might think that’s all Ubisoft has planned for The Division 2, but we’re also told that starting next week, the game will get a Resident Evil crossover, giving players the chance to play the game between April 25th and May 9th. Get some Leon S. Kennedy items.

All in all, Ubisoft promises plenty of cosmetic and clothing sales from May 2, and discounts and deals on the main game and its expansions before Year 5 starts.

While there’s no mention of exactly when The Division 2’s Year 5 will begin, aside from June, we’re told the new content will be available to PC players starting tomorrow, April 21, on the game’s Public Test Server, which means you Get an early taste of what’s to come.