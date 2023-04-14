Home Technology The final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom is finally here
The next game highlight of the year will be released on May 12 with “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”. Now, about a month before release, Nintendo has released the final trailer.

Image: Nintendo

The wait will soon be over: around six years after the release of “Breath of the Wild” the sequel is finally in the starting blocks. Ahead of the game’s release for the Nintendo Switch on May 12th, Nintendo has now released a final trailer that will definitely leave you wanting more.

In the almost four-minute trailer we are not only granted a look at the game world, we also get to see a lot of new game mechanics, enemies and even the villain Ganondorf. You can watch the trailer here.

Hyrule seems to be in great danger again and of course there is only one who can save the kingdom: Link. On his journey he has to solve heaps of puzzles, face different opponents and in the end put a stop to Ganandorf. Princess Zelda tries to help him with all her might.

Compared to its predecessor, Link will have a number of new abilities. For example a kind of time reversal, which can be seen from minute 2:22. In addition, the legendary warrior is increasingly climbing to lofty heights this time. In “Tears of the Kingdom” flying islands play an important role.

