The First Descendant: Exclusive PS5 Features Revealed in Cross-Platform Public Beta

The First Descendant, a next-generation third-person loot shooter developed by NEXON Games, is set to release exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. Beomjun Lee, the producer of The First Descendant, recently shared details about the upcoming cross-platform public beta.

The game, built with Unreal Engine 5, boasts high-quality graphics and immersive gameplay. Players assume the role of The Heir, a charismatic character tasked with defending humanity from alien invaders. With dynamic combat mechanics and stunning visuals, The First Descendant offers an exciting gaming experience.

Following the success of last year’s beta, the development team has made significant improvements to the game. These enhancements will be showcased during the upcoming cross-platform public test, which runs from September 19th to September 25th and is exclusive to PlayStation players.

One of the standout features of the PlayStation 5 version of The First Descendant is its support for 4K resolution. Players can choose between in-game performance and realism modes. Realism Mode provides a visually stunning experience in 4K resolution, with HDR performance enhancing the game’s visual effects. Additionally, the performance mode offers up to 60 frames per second, ensuring smooth and fast-paced battles. The game also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), providing a stable gameplay environment without frame limitations.

The First Descendant takes advantage of the innovative features of the DualSense wireless controller. The adaptive trigger feature adds more depth to weapon mechanics. Each of the 11 weapon classes has unique pressure and strength values, creating a distinct experience for players. Whether wielding a light pistol or a heavy launcher, the adaptive triggers bring a sense of realism to the game.

Haptic feedback is another feature that enhances immersion in The First Descendant. This feature works in tandem with character controls and the in-game environment, giving players a lifelike feel. From the direction of boss movements to the sensations of being attacked, haptic feedback adds to the tension and excitement of battles. The hookline, a key tool for controlling speed and dynamics in the game, also benefits from haptic feedback, providing an even more immersive experience.

In addition to stunning visuals and innovative controls, The First Descendant offers a captivating sound experience. PlayStation’s 3D audio technology transports players into the game world, creating a realistic and immersive atmosphere. Whether it’s the sound of a missile whizzing by or the epic roar of a giant boss, the 3D sound effects add to the game’s thrilling gameplay.

The cross-platform public beta, running from September 19th to September 25th, offers players a chance to experience The First Descendant on PlayStation 5. The beta includes 13 engaging characters, various quests, nine giant boss raids, and a revamped character progression system. Players will also have the opportunity to fully utilize the DualSense wireless controller, enhancing their combat and grappling experiences.

To incentivize player participation, the developers are offering rich rewards for those who sign up and actively participate in the public test. However, it is important to note that the launch date of the game content may vary depending on the region or country.

The First Descendant promises an exciting and immersive gaming experience on the PlayStation 5. With its cutting-edge features and improvements made based on player feedback, the game is poised to captivate players and push the boundaries of the third-person shooter genre.