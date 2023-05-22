The most beautiful mac desktop background: macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper download and share- Mr. Crazy

I still remember that at the WWDC Developers Conference in 2014, Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of software engineering, quickly introduced the origin of OS X Yosemite (Yosemite) in one minute. At that time, Apple’s marketing team considered naming it OS X. Rancho Cucamonga, was eventually dropped due to the name being too long. The designer Basic Apple Guy has received many requests from readers and decided to redesign a set of desktops for MacBook and iPhone OS X Rancho Cucamonga for Rancho Cucamonga, so that everyone can use the beautiful macOS wallpapers abandoned by Apple.

About the Origin of OS X Rancho Cucamonga Wallpaper

Rancho Cucamonga is a small town in eastern California, known for its wine production, with a population of less than 200,000 and close to the edge of the San Gabriel Mountains. The town also has the only Apple Store in Victoria Gardens.

In order to pay tribute to Rancho Cucamonga, the designer Basic Apple Guy decided to launch the OS X Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper. After all, the city is also one of the macOS system names that Apple has considered. First, he used the AI ​​​​drawing tool Midjourney to create a Mac desktop. Due to the resolution of the AI ​​​​desktop Only 1024 pixels is too low, Basic Apple Guy decided to redesign the OS X Rancho Cucamonga desktop background in Sketch, suitable for Mac, MacBook, iPhone and iPad devices, and there are two tablecloth style versions with trees and no trees.

OS X Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper download and share

iPhone Wallpaper – OSX Rancho Cucamonga

macOS Rancho Cucamonga iPhone Wallpaper: Version with trees | Version without trees

iPad Wallpaper – OSX Rancho Cucamonga

macOS Rancho Cucamonga iPad Wallpaper: Version with trees | Version without trees

MacBook Wallpaper – OSX Rancho Cucamonga

macOS Rancho Cucamonga MacBook Wallpaper: Version with trees | Version without trees

6K Mac Wallpaper – OSX Rancho Cucamonga

macOS Rancho Cucamonga Mac Wallpaper: Version with trees | Version without trees

More wallpaper downloads:

Tablecloth source: basicappleguy