The new free games at Epic Games have been announced

This time, Epic has two icing on the cake for strategy connoisseurs and shooter enthusiasts. At this point we will introduce you to the two games in more detail.

Bild: Gearbox

Just in time, Epic Games is again delivering a few free games to our hands. In this round you can Homeworld Remastered Collection as well as Severed Steel to back up. As always, here with us you can find out what it is and where exactly you can pick up the games.

Homeworld Remastered Collection

Anyone who has ever wanted to be in command of their own spaceship fleet is in good hands with the real-time strategy classic, which was originally released by Relic Entertainment in 1999. The Collection are refreshed and adapted new editions of the games Homeworld and Homeworld 2. Published by Gearbox Software, mainly for their Borderlandsseries are known. In Homeworld you take on the role of a fleet commander and command ships of all imaginable sizes, shapes and colors and have to defend yourself against enemy ships. It is important that your fleet harmonises, because tank and raw material collection ships, for example, must also be considered. So you need good planning and a lot of overview. The game offers great space battles that are nice to look at despite the age of the collection that was released in 2015.

Severed Steel

If you’re in the mood for fast-paced single-player action, you’ve come to the right place Severed Steel perfectly taken care of. The futuristic first-person shooter, released in 2021, scores above all with its fast-paced gameplay, destructible environments and stylish cyberspace look. You can run along walls, do somersaults, slide on the floor and show the baddies where the lead hammer hangs – Bullet Time is of course also on board. The action is accompanied by a dark, driving electro soundtrack that will pump you full of adrenaline.

How do I get my free games?

Now we’ve got your mouth watering, but you just want to know where to find the games? No panic! In order to be able to secure the games for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The titles can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, they will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The games are from July 27 to August 03, 2023 (each 5:00 p.m.) Available for free from Epic Games. After that they will be replaced by other free games.