Technology

The new hero and heroine of “Fate of Heaven: Homecoming” officially unveiled | XFastest News

by admin
“Fate of Heaven: The Way Back” is a domestic martial arts stand-alone game developed by Jiashan Forest Entertainment.Rogueliterandom elementactionrole playThe game, official today (11) daily exposure of the new male and female protagonists for further reference.

In March of this year, “Fate of Heaven” officially launched a selection activity for painters. The contestants from all walks of life drew the image of the heroine Sun Yu in their hearts with the help of their pen and ink. According to the opinions of the majority of players and the voting results of players, the official has remade the vertical painting for the game, and players can replace the vertical painting by themselves in the subsequent updates. As a derivative sequel to “Fate of Heaven”, “Fate of Heaven: Homecoming” will also use new portraits of male and female protagonists.The new version of the male and female protagonists is more delicate, and the proportions of the head and body are more realistic, allowing people to intuitively feel Zhuge Yu’s handsome and handsome and Gongsun Yu’s hilarious orchid heart

For a long time, the production team has attached great importance to the opinions and feedback of players. It is hoped that the newly drawn vertical painting will bring players a more complete visual experience. “Fate of the World: Homecoming” will be released on the Steam platform, with the specific release date and price. Not yet announced, interested players stay tuned.

