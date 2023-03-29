Home Technology The number of players in “Multiverse Smash Bros.” hits the bottom, the public beta service ends, the service is returned to the factory for overhaul, and it will be released in 2024-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

The number of players in “Multiverse Smash Bros.” hits the bottom, the public beta service ends, the service is returned to the factory for overhaul, and it will be released in 2024-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
The number of players in “Multiverse Smash Bros.” hits the bottom, the public beta service ends, the service is returned to the factory for overhaul, and it will be released in 2024-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The official announcement today that “MultiVersus” will end the public beta version on June 25th, and it will be revised in response to players’ opinions and feedback, and the official version is scheduled to be released in early 2024, bringing players better new content than ever before, functions, modes, etc.

The online service of “MultiVersus” can be played until June 25th, but the game will be off the shelf from April 4th, and the in-app purchase of course money will be stopped. The second season will be extended to June 25th when the service is stopped day. In addition, all records such as the player’s purchased content will be inherited when the official version is released.

“MultiVersus” received a lot of praise when it was launched, but the number of players has dropped from a peak of 150,000 to less than 1,000 now, which shows that the player’s response to the game seems to be below expectations.

See also  Preview of Phone Link brings limited iPhone syncing to Windows 11 users

You may also like

Forspoken’s In Tanta We Trust DLC Gets May...

Don’t buy the Apple Watch Series 3 –...

Wanbo T4 buy cheap from 247€ (03/2023)

EKWB launches magnetic levitation fan: extremely low noise,...

Lenovo’s new laptop Slim Pro 9i uses a...

Tech Diary — 2023

The PC version of “The Last of Us”...

German company creates new opportunities

BMW i4 40 eDrive saves with rear-wheel drive

Is MacOS really safer and smoother than Windows?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy