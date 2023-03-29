The official announcement today that “MultiVersus” will end the public beta version on June 25th, and it will be revised in response to players’ opinions and feedback, and the official version is scheduled to be released in early 2024, bringing players better new content than ever before, functions, modes, etc.

MVPs, thank you for the support during Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration has been amazing. Open Beta will close on June 25 as we prepare for full launch in early 2024. #MultiVersus will be back better than ever with new content, features, modes & more when we return. pic.twitter.com/6NOCMRDBrp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) March 27, 2023

The online service of “MultiVersus” can be played until June 25th, but the game will be off the shelf from April 4th, and the in-app purchase of course money will be stopped. The second season will be extended to June 25th when the service is stopped day. In addition, all records such as the player’s purchased content will be inherited when the official version is released.

“MultiVersus” received a lot of praise when it was launched, but the number of players has dropped from a peak of 150,000 to less than 1,000 now, which shows that the player’s response to the game seems to be below expectations.