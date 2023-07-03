The Unreleased Second Generation Apple Watch Leather Loop Strap: Enhancing Durability and Magnetic Force

Apple Collector Kosutami Reveals Second Generation of Axed Apple Watch Leather Loop Strap

In a recent development, renowned Apple product collector Kosutami has unveiled the second generation of the axed Apple Watch leather loop strap. This new strap is available in the same four colors as the Magsafe leather case, according to the latest reports.

Kosutami generously shared pictures of the new strap, which demonstrate its unique features. The second-generation leather loop strap is equipped with a raised magnet module to ensure a secure connection to the Apple Watch. This enhancement in magnetic force effectively solves the problem of the original strap’s surface leather cracking and revealing the inner magnet module. As a result, the durability and wear resistance of the strap are significantly improved.

In an interesting twist, Kosutami also shared an unreleased prototype of the Apple Watch Leather Link band. This prototype, with a Wisteria color similar to the first-generation MagSafe accessories, was eventually canceled. According to Kosutami, Apple decided not to proceed with this color scheme as it was deemed unnatural and inconsistent with the overall aesthetics of the product.

Initially, the plan was to launch the strap in 2020, maintaining the same color scheme as the Magsafe leather case. The objective was to display a consistency of “same ID color application design.” However, after careful consideration and evaluation, the decision-making team at Apple concluded that the chosen color scheme did not align well with practical application and overall aesthetics. Consequently, Apple made the decision to cancel the launch of this particular strap.

Apple fans and collectors eagerly await further updates on future releases of Apple Watch straps and accessories.

