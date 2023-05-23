Home » “Thor Thor” actor died suddenly in Italy at the age of 58 due to unknown cause | entertainment star news | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Entertainment Center / Reported by Lin Yunxuan

▲ Ray Stevenson (Ray Stevenson), who played the role of “Volstagg” in the “Thor Thor” series, died suddenly. (Picture / Reposted from Twitter)

Actor Ray Stevenson (Ray Stevenson) from Northern Ireland, who was widely known for his role as “Volstagg” in the “Thor” series in recent years, died suddenly on the 21st while filming in Italy at the age of 58. His death shocked many fans, the cause of death is currently unknown.

Ray Stevenson has a rough appearance and is quite tall at 191 cm. In recent years, in addition to playing the role of “Volstagg” in “Thor Thor”, he has deeply rooted in his body and mind; he played the role of the colonial governor in the Indian film “Uprising” He also attracted attention, and he first became famous through the role of Titus Pullo in the TV series “Glory of Rome”, and became well-known for playing the role of Dagonet in the 2004 movie “King Arthur”. : Fa-rectification on the spot” and “Divergent” can be seen in his figure.

Ray Stevenson is an important part of

▲Ray Stevenson is an important part of “Yasuka”. (Picture / Reposted from Twitter)

As an important part of the “Star Wars” series “Yasuka”, Ray Stevenson only attended the “Star Wars” celebration in London last month, and recently went to Ischia, Italy to shoot the new film “Cassino” , but was shocked to see a doctor because he was unwell, and his health deteriorated rapidly and he died.

