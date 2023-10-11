Unavailed: Dive into the Wonderful Life of an Unemployed Homebody in this Captivating Game

Unavailed: A Game About Embracing the Life of a Homebody

In the bustling world of gaming, where action-packed adventures and intense battles dominate the market, a new game has emerged to offer a refreshing and relatable experience. “Unavailed” puts players in the shoes of an unemployed girl named Mia, as she navigates the joys and challenges of being a homebody.

Mia’s life revolves around her humble abode, where she spends her days immersed in a variety of activities. From cleaning her room to going on virtual dates with friends, players will have the opportunity to delve into the nuanced world of a homebody’s routine.

The gameplay of “Unavailed” revolves around carefully choosing daily activities for Mia from an ever-expanding list. Each activity comes with its own hunger, energy, and time costs, and by successfully completing them, Mia will gain improvements in mood, motivation, and loneliness. These metrics hold the key to progressing in the game, as players must meet certain thresholds within a given timeline.

In addition to the primary metrics, players must also pay attention to three additional indicators: Mia’s tidiness, room tidiness, and overall stress. By completing designated activities, these indicators can be reset, ensuring that Mia isn’t penalized when undertaking other tasks.

One of the unique features of “Unavailed” is the mini-game aspect, where players must help Mia tackle negative emotions in a fast-paced, shooter-style experience. Players will be presented with a screen filled with bubbles representing negative emotions. It is up to the player to click on these bubbles in the appropriate manner to prevent them from getting too close to Mia.

As players progress through the game, they will uncover the events that led Mia to her current situation, adding depth and intrigue to the gameplay. The captivating storyline is enhanced by the game’s hand-drawn pixel art and animations, creating a visually enchanting experience.

To further immerse players in Mia’s world, “Unavailed” features an original soundtrack crafted with love. Each musical piece is thoughtfully composed to complement the gameplay and enhance the overall atmosphere of the game.

For gaming enthusiasts interested in embarking on a different kind of adventure, “Unavailed” offers a unique and relatable experience. The game is available for purchase on Steam, allowing players to step into Mia’s shoes and uncover the joys and challenges of the life of a homebody.

