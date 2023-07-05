Unveiling the Enigmatic “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace”: A Review and Analysis

“Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace”: A New Collaboration Between Spike Chunsoft and Renowned Script Writer Xiao Gao and Gang

In an exciting collaboration between Spike Chunsoft and script writer and producer Xiao Gao and Gang, a highly anticipated new game titled “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” has been released. Known for his previous work on the “Bunnel Refutation” series, Xiao Gao once again delves into the world of detectives and reasoning in this thrilling new installment.

Fans of the “Gunball Refutation” series will be pleased to know that “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” follows in the same vein, providing players with an enhanced version of its predecessor. However, with the raised entry threshold, it may be a challenge for newcomers to the series. Nevertheless, for fans of “Gunball Refutation”, this game is definitely a must-buy.

At the beginning of the game, players find themselves in the shoes of the protagonist, who wakes up in a mysterious room after being knocked out. With no memory and plagued by auditory hallucinations, the protagonist is urged to inspect their pocket. It is in this moment that they discover their identity as detective Yuma Kokohedo from the “World Detective Agency” and their mission to join their colleagues in the “Card” Neil area.

As the protagonist sets out on their journey, they find themselves aboard a train, joining a group of other “super detectives” they’ve never met before. However, suspicions arise among the group when they realize that the protagonist is the sixth individual to join, with news initially announcing that only five super detectives would be present. Furthermore, the destination, Kanai, is known to be controlled by a powerful corporation, adding an air of tension and uncertainty.

In the world of “super detectives,” extraordinary reasoning abilities are accompanied by unique “superpowers” that aid in investigations and crime-solving. These abilities range from sound wave detection to photographic memory. However, due to the protagonist’s memory loss, they are unable to utilize their own superpower, leaving them vulnerable and defenseless.

The plot thickens as the protagonist encounters a ghost named “Little Death” in the train’s toilet, who reveals that they are the God of Death possessed by the protagonist. It is through a contract that the protagonist made with “Little Reaper” that their memories were wiped clean, leaving them in the dark about their true identity.

Tragedy strikes when the protagonist discovers multiple charred bodies on the train, with every super detective except for themselves meeting a grim fate. With the train’s destination fast approaching and security guards awaiting its arrival, the protagonist is faced with a seemingly impossible task.

“Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” is divided into two main sections: the exploration and search phase and the “mystery maze” section. In the exploration phase, players can search for clues and investigate suspicious areas. With the use of the Unreal engine, players have more freedom to explore and examine their surroundings for clues.

The “mystery maze” part of the game is where the true excitement lies. Here, “Little Reaper” reveals their true power and transforms into a beautiful girl, guiding players through the maze-like mysteries of the game. Armed with the “Solution Knife” and “Solution Key,” players must navigate through the maze and solve puzzles to uncover the real culprit behind the crimes.

Throughout the game, players accumulate evidence and information that becomes essential as “unlocking keys” in the subsequent “mystery maze” section. “Little Reaper” provides these keys, which players can then use to reason and solve puzzles.

The game also features various mini-games, such as the “death duel” where players must choose the correct key to break through their opponent’s speech and dodge damaging attacks. Additionally, players will encounter the “Little Death Pirate Bucket” mini-game, crossword puzzles, and even the opportunity to see swimsuit scenes in certain instances.

As players investigate scenes, complete side tasks, and succeed in reasoning, they can earn detective experience points and skill points. These skill points can be used to unlock special abilities, enhancing the player’s mini-game strategies.

“Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” maintains the same art style and character design as its predecessor, “Gunball Refutation,” while introducing simpler reasoning elements and a well-paced story. With a touch of humor and gripping gameplay, this game is sure to captivate players and provide an immersive detective experience.

Whether you’re a fan of the “Gunball Refutation” series or a newcomer to the world of super detectives, “Super Detective Case Book Fog and Rain Mystery Palace” promises an exhilarating and thrilling gaming experience.

