Video: Super storage from hydrogen to carbon fiber flywheels

How do you store the green electricity from wind and sun for times when the sun is not shining and the wind turbines stand still when there is a calm? The science documentary accompanies researchers in the exciting search for new storage technologies: from hydrogen to carbon fiber flywheels.

In order to avert the climate catastrophe, coal-fired power, gas heating and petrol engines should soon be over. What is still possible with reservoirs and hydropower becomes difficult with wind and sun, because they do not always provide their power when you need it. The switch to renewable energies can only succeed if the electricity from renewable sources is retained.

How does energy storage work? Which technologies are already in use today, what is still a dream of the future? The scientific documentary “Superstorage – Permanent Power” takes a look behind the scenes of laboratories and start-ups for the energy storage of the future.

Since the boom in electric cars, energy suppliers have also increasingly relied on large batteries to store the electricity from renewables.

Science documentary by Michaela Kirst and Martin Gronemeyer (D 2022, 53 min)