We spend over 280 hours a year on TikTok – that’s almost a full day a month

We spend over 30 years of our lives online: the data is recent, it refers to Italy and derives from one research conducted in late 2022 by NordVPN (full details here).

Now another supplier of Virtual Private Network services (things?), called Atlas VPN, helps to better understand what we do with that time spent online: we use it a lot to stay on social networks. Especially on TikTok, with little surprise.

03 March 2023







TikTok and YouTube in front of everyone

By combining the navigation data of those who use its services with those provided by specialized sites such as Meltwater and We Are Socialthe company reconstructed the monthly use of social media by Android users aged 16 to 64 worldwide.

What has emerged is that people spend on average the 38% of their online time is browsing social mediawith an incredible 23 hours and 28 minutes per month dedicated to TikTok during 2022, that is almost 4 hours more than in 2021. Worldwide, on average almost 282 hours a year are spent on the Chinese ByteDance app .

According to Atlas VPN, this would be “first time TikTok surpasses YouTube as regards the time spent on social media”, confirming how great the attractive power of the app is, which for over two years now has been the touchstone with which all those involved in this important sector have to deal. Included YouTube, which long ago created Shorts precisely to rival TikTok and which is now the second most popular platform in terms of hours of use: during 2022 people spent around 23 hours and 9 minutes a month on the Google video platform, with an average dropped by 32 minutes compared to the previous year.

Everyone else, from Facebook to Telegram

As for the rest, the stainless Facebook occupies the third place in the list, with an average of 19 hours and 43 minutes per month spent on the oldest social network, i.e. 8 minutes more than the previous year.

Rounding out the Top 5 are two other Meta apps: WhatsAppat 17 hours and 20 minutes per month (-75 minutes compared to 2021), and Instagram to 12 hours a month (+46 minutes on 2021).

Among what remains, there are other platforms such as the little-known Line (10 hours and 59 minutes), Twitter (5 hours 28 minutes), Telegram (3 hours 57 minutes), Snapchat (3 hours 10 minutes) and Messengerwhich is still part of Facebook but as a separate app totals 3 hours and 7 minutes.

