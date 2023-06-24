Who will have to change their name on YouTube? The news is for fan accounts

It’s a new era for YouTube. The popular Google home platform has in fact recently seen the announcement of the automatic video dubbing function, but there is not only this. BigG has in fact decided that some YouTube channels will need to change their namesso it is good to clarify the matter.

Well, as also reported by Engadget and TechCrunch, the profiles involved are those managed by the artists’ fans (and similar). Simply put, what the platform wants to do is try to prevent someone from trying to impersonate a famous person by taking their name on YouTube. However, these changes clearly also involve those who have chosen to create channels that “homage” a certain figure.

This means the owners of such profiles they will have to explain that they are not affiliated to the artist, creator or brand involved, making this clear already starting from the name or from the handle, so that it is immediately visible to the user. This will all come into force on August 21, 2023. In case you’re wondering, no: adding “fan account” to the YouTube channel description won’t be enough.

It was also recalled that channels that pretend to be “fan accounts” and then actually represent something else or re-upload the same content they are prohibited. The same goes for profiles that try to “imitate” well-known personalities by simply changing a small part of their name. Besides, how many times have you seen that kind of profile in the comments? Now YouTube seems to be more attentive to such situations, since everything is not authorized. In any case, for more details on the matter you may want to deepen what is indicated directly on the official Google support portal.