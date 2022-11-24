Home Technology Xbox officially licensed replica Xbox 360 wireless controller is coming soon!
You heard it right, the classic Xbox 360 controller, after many years, there is actually an officially authorized manufacturer.Next-Gen Retro Xbox 360 Controllerand it will be a wireless version!?

The brand that will release the re-enacted version of the Xbox 360 controller this time is Hyperkin. As a hardware manufacturer that has re-enacted the classic giant controller before, I believe that this re-enactment should not have any problems in terms of quality.

According to the current information, the name of this new controller is Xenon, which looks like the Xbox 360 controller that players are familiar with in appearance, but it should use the configuration of the Xbox Series S|X wireless controller inside, so you can see Although the main buttons still maintain the original design, there is a sharing button in the middle that only the Xbox Series S|X wireless controller has.

Of course, for most players, if they want to buy a new game controller, they will still give priority to the newly launched style, but if you are still used to the feel of the Xbox 360 controller, you can pay attention to Hyperkin’s newly launched replica Xbox 360 wireless controller

