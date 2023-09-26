Xiaomi Mi 13T and 13T Pro are official and there are also Watch 2 Pro and Band 8 • Techzilla

Xiaomi has just presented the new 13T series composed of Xiaomi 13T and the “Pro” version characterized by a Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a photographic sector created in collaboration with Leica which promises superior quality shots.

Equipped with professional Leica optical lenses, the Xiaomi 13T Series promises to offer a unique experience, baptizeda “Authentic Leica Imagery”, allowing users to always carry the prestige of the Leica brand with them.

These new flagship smartphones integrate innovative technology that guarantees high-level performance, a long-lasting battery and an incredibly clear screen, giving an exceptional experience for both photography and everyday use.

XIAOMI 13T AND 13T PRO: TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

display: 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED, 1.5K resolution 446 ppi, up to 144 Hz refresh rate (30/60/90/120/144 Hz), 2,600 nits maximum brightness

SoC:

13T: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra

13T Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

memory: 13T: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage 13T Pro: 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage

cameras (Leica): main rear: 50 MP f/1.9, Sony IMX707 sensor, 24 mm equivalent, with optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 12 MP f/2.2, Omnivision OV13B sensor, 15 mm equivalent, 0.6x telephoto rear zoom: 50 MP f/1.9, Omnivision OV50D sensor, 50 mm equivalent, 2.1x optical zoom front: 20 MP f/2.2, Sony IMX596 sensor

connectivity: dual SIM, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, NFC, GPS

resistenceIP68

interfaceuser: MIUI 14 su base Android 13

drums: 5.000 mAh

rechargequick:

13T: 67 watt

13T Pro: Xiaomi Hyper Charge a 120 watt

dimensions and weight: 162,2 x 75,7 x 8,5 mm, 197/206 grammi

colors: black, blue.

Both, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T, feature a triple-camera setup with Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica. This setup includes a 50MP wide-angle camera with 24mm focal length and a 7P aspherical lens to capture more light and support high dynamic range shooting, along with a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm focal length. Furthermore, there is an ultra-wide-angle camera 12MP for panoramic shots and breathtaking landscapes. With 100% coverage of DCI-P3, these cameras ensure a wide color gamut and impeccable Leica quality.

“MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ of Xiaomi 13T Pro offers flagship-level performance and exceptional energy efficiency, while MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra of Xiaomi 13T enhances the premium smartphone experience” – he claims JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President e General Manager della Wireless Communications Business Unit di MediaTek. “We continue to raise the bar for premium and flagship devices by providing maximum performance across gaming, imaging, AI and connectivity, ensuring consumers get the most out of their smartphones, for longer.”

Xiaomi The 13T Series offers two Leica photography styles: Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant. These styles allow you to capture high-impact images, reproducing colors naturally, ensuring strong contrast and shadow definition, as well as the classic Leica aesthetic. With six Leica filters, including the new Leica Sepia and Leica Blue, the user has a wide range of creative options for composing their photos.

Furthermore, Xiaomi 13T Series Pro mode offers customized photo styles, allowing the user to adjust colors, shades and textures already in the pre-set phase, allowing more details and colors to be retained for post-production. it is also possible Save your favorite presets to achieve a unique photography style.

Thanks to technology Xiaomi ProFocus, these devices allow you to capture incredible detail in any scene, from close-ups of moving subjects to stunning images of people and places.

From a performance perspective, both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature significant improvements in terms of power efficiency and battery life. Xiaomi 13T Pro is powered by a chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ with a CPU Octa-core, mentre Xiaomi 13T uses a processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra, ensuring high level performance.

For video recording lovers, Xiaomi 13T Pro offers an experience unique cinematographic thanks to the recording LOG 4:2:0 H.265 10-bit video, which offers a unprecedented color and detail control. Users can also import their favorite LUT style to customize their videos. Furthermore, Xiaomi 13T Pro supports 8K video recording for flawless cinematic quality.

But that is not all. Xiaomi 13T Series also offers a breathtaking visual and sound experience. With a screen 6.67″ CrystalRes that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, vibrant colors and brightness reach new levels. The series also supports Dolby Atmos with dual built-in speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The Xiaomi 13T Series also presents itself with a contemporary and trendy design, available in three colors: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green e Black. The back shell of the Alpine Blue model is made of premium Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather, while the Meadow Green and Black models have a glossy glass back panel, adding a touch of luxury.

There is no shortage of water and dust resistance with IP68 certification, ensuring the durability of these devices.

As for prices and availability, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T will be available in different configurations and colors starting from September 26th. Additionally, buyers will receive additional benefits, such as space cloud storage and access to YouTube Premium.

Prices and availability

Xiaomi 13T Pro e Xiaomi 13T are available for purchase in three colors, Alpine Blue, Meadow Green and Blackstarting from 3.30pm on September 26th on mi.com, Amazon, Xiaomi Store Italia and at the main consumer electronics stores and telephone operators.

Xiaomi 13T Pro it can be purchased in three configurations:

16GB +1T starting from 999,90€

12GB+512GB starting from 899,90€

12GB +256GB starting from 799,90€

Xiaomi 13T, in the 8GB+256GB configuration is available starting from 699,90€.

Furthermore, both devices will be available bundled with Redmi Pad SE from September 26th to October 31st on mi.com. To discover further promotions and bundles, visit the main sales channels.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro e Band 8

Xiaomi today unveiled its new range of smart wearable devices, consisting of Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro and Xiaomi Smart Band 8. These new devices have been designed to offer users a connected and integrated experience with the recent Xiaomi 13T Series. They revolutionize the way technology can contribute to well-being and sports performance, making daily life more comfortable and efficient.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro: Smarter Every Day

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, based on Google’s WearOS, is a concentration of intelligence and elegance. It combines ultra-fast performance, a long-lasting battery, an enhanced display and a design designed for health and fitness.

One of the main features of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is integration with Google’s most popular apps, including Google Wallet, Google Maps and Google Assistant, along with a complete set of features for health and fitness tracking. This collaboration improves connectivity, customization and productivity, offering users a new level of convenience.

Inside, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 platform, which ensures fast performance and power efficiency. Thanks to LTE connectivity, users can stay connected to their smartphone without having to carry it with them all the time.

For fitness enthusiasts, the device offers accurate data recording thanks to dual-band GNSS, which precisely tracks physical activity and workouts. With over 150 sports modes, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro provides detailed analysis of your training and performance, as well as detecting important information on your sleep quality.

The design of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is elegant and durable, with a stainless steel construction available with luxurious leather or fluoride-resistant rubber straps. The 1.43″ AMOLED screen offers exceptional resolution and features a rotating crown and shortcut key for intuitive navigation between custom functions and over 20 pre-installed watch faces. Plus, there’s a variety of removable straps for added customization.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8: Sport ed Eleganza

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s fitness band lineup, offering over 150 sports modes to choose from. In addition to real-time tracking and workout stats, this smart band offers a ‘pebble’ mode that can be clipped to a shoe buckle to track your running and improve your posture.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 features continuous SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and female menstrual cycle prediction. Powered by the Apollo 4 Blue Lite chipset, it offers a smooth experience and an enhanced 190mAh battery that guarantees up to 16 days of use on a single charge, thanks also to fast charging.

With a water resistance of 5ATM, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is suitable for different activities and environments. Its design includes a 1.62″ high-resolution AMOLED display, CORNING GG3 glass cover and NCVM metal frame. Users can choose between Gold and Graphite Black variants.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 offers over 200 preset dials and quick-release strap options, including materials such as woven leather, double band and stainless steel chain, ensuring versatility and adaptability for different occasions.

“In an ever-growing market such as wearables, Xiaomi presents two devices that fit perfectly with our SmartphoneXAioT strategy,” he says Andrea Crociani, AioT Marketing Manager of Xiaomi Italia. “From fitness band to premium smart watch features, Xiaomi offers solutions for all needs.”

Prices and Availability

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be available in e-SIM and Bluetooth version in Black and Silver colors:

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be available in e-SIM and Bluetooth version in Black and Silver colors:

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro 4G – LTE will soon be available on mi.com and Vodafone at the price of €329.99. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Bluetooth, in the Silver color, is already available for purchase online on Mediaworld and Unieuro at the price of €269.99, with a special promotion at €249.99 until 27 September. Later, it will also be available in the Black version and on other sales channels.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8, in Graphite Black and Gold colors, is available from September 26th to 3.30pm on mi.com, Amazon, Xiaomi Store Italia and in the main consumer electronics stores at the price of €39.99. Furthermore, on mi.com and until September 27th, it will be possible to take advantage of a bundle with the Running Clip.

