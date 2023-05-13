YouTuber admits intentional plane crash for clicks

On December 24th, 2021, YouTuber TrevorJacob released a video showing his plane crashing. He was able to save himself with a parachute. But was it all just a big fake? Experts doubt the authenticity of the “accident”.

A notice: the post has been supplemented with several updates over time.

Bild: TrevorJacob (YouTube)

What’s the matter? According to his own statements, the YouTuber Trevor Jacob was on his way to a sporting event with his newly acquired Taylorcraft BL64 when the engine suddenly failed and it would no longer start. TreverJacob switched gears quickly, parachuted out of the plane and landed safely on the ground. The plane, in turn, was completely destroyed on impact.

Luck in misfortune or calculation? Could it be that he intentionally crashed his plane to promote his YouTube channel? At least the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) – i.e. the Federal Aviation Authority of the United States – is now dealing with this question. There were already some aviation experts who noticed a few inconsistencies when watching the video. You can watch the video here.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

The YouTuber later emphasized that he always had a parachute on board to be on the safe side. Other aviators do not find this statement particularly credible. The plane is so small that it is very uncomfortable to carry a parachute on your back when flying. In addition, no parachute can be seen in his older videos.

The fact that the cockpit camera also failed shortly before the engine failed and was therefore no longer able to deliver any images is also suspect. In addition, the YouTuber had circled over the crash site in another plane the day before. This could be proven using special tracking platforms. The suspicion is that he scouted the area in advance for a suitable spot.

The FAA will now get to the bottom of the matter. If the suspicion proves true, there should be serious consequences for the YouTuber. Deliberately causing a plane crash just to get a few clicks on YouTube would of course be illegal. At least the advertising effect would have worked. To date, the video has been viewed more than a million times.

Update from 04/22/2022: The FAA investigated the case and concluded that the YouTuber intentionally crashed his plane. This is according to a report in the New York Times. His license to fly has now been revoked for “negligent and reckless” actions. It is unclear whether he will face further penalties. That’s not for the FAA to decide, it’s for the US Department of Transportation.

Update from 05/12/2023: According to the US Attorney’s Office, the YouTuber is ready to admit guilt. He has already admitted that he intentionally crashed the plane in order to generate as many clicks as possible with the corresponding video. In addition, he then made the wreck disappear and thus hindered the investigations of the authorities. A court date is expected in the coming weeks. The YouTuber faces up to 20 years in prison.