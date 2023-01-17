The open multi-platform world action RPG “Yuanshin” (iOS/Android/PC/PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5) launched by HoYoverse released the 3.4 version of the event bulletin today (17). “Su Niu Tian” will open on February 7th.

3.4 version event bulletin

“When the Red Group Opens” Prayer: The probability of “Snowy Plum Fragrance · Walnut (Fire)” is up

During the event, travelers can obtain more characters and weapons in the event prayers to form a powerful team.

prayer time 2023/2/7 18:00:00 – 2023/2/28 14:59:59 Prayer introduction During the event period, the chance of drawing wishes for the limited five-star character “Xueji Meixiang·Hutao (Fire)” will be greatly increased.

During the event period, the chances of drawing wishes for the four-star characters “Youth in Spring Shirt, Xingqiu (Water)”, “Moon Concealing Power, Congealing Light (Rock)”, and “Uncrowned Dragon King, Beidou (Thunder)” will be greatly increased . ※Among the above characters, the limited characters will not enter the permanent prayer of “Running World”. ※This prayer belongs to “Character Event Prayer”, the number of prayers of “Character Event Prayer” and “Character Event Prayer-2” is guaranteed to be fully shared, and will always be accumulated together in “Character Event Prayer” and “Character Event Prayer-2”. The number of prayers for other prayers is guaranteed to be calculated independently of each other and does not affect each other. ※ During the opening period of the prayer, the corresponding “Try Your Skills” character trial event will also be opened. Travelers can use a fixed lineup containing trial characters to enter the designated level for experience. After the challenge is successful, you can get the corresponding rewards! ※For more prayer information, click the[Details]button in the lower left corner of the prayer interface. Prayer for “Sun Niu Tian”: “Lansheng Valley·Ye Lan (Water)” chance up During the event, travelers can obtain more characters and weapons in the event prayers to form a powerful team. prayer time 2023/2/7 18:00:00 – 2023/2/28 14:59:59 Prayer introduction During the event period, the chance of drawing wishes for the limited five-star character “Lansheng Glen Yelan (Water)” will be greatly increased.

During the event period, the chances of drawing prayers for the four-star characters “Youth in Spring Shirt, Xingqiu (Water)”, “Moon and Heavenly Power, Congealing Light (Rock)”, and “Uncrowned Dragon King, Beidou (Thunder)” will be greatly increased . ※Among the above characters, the limited characters will not enter the permanent prayer of “Running World”. ※This prayer belongs to “Character Event Prayer-2”, the number of prayers of “Character Event Prayer” and “Character Event Prayer-2” is guaranteed to be fully shared, and will always be accumulated together in “Character Event Prayer” and “Character Event Prayer-2” Among them, the number of prayers for other prayers is guaranteed to be calculated independently of each other and does not affect each other. ※ During the opening period of the prayer, the corresponding “Try Your Skills” character trial event will also be opened. Travelers can use a fixed lineup containing trial characters to enter the designated level for experience. After the challenge is successful, you can get the corresponding rewards! ※For more prayer information, click the[Details]button in the lower left corner of the prayer interface.

Prayer for “Divine Formation”: “Long-handled Weapon·Goma Rod”, “Bow·Ruoshui” rate up

During the event, travelers can get more weapons and characters in the “Forge of the Gods” event prayer to improve the combat effectiveness of the team. prayer time 2023/2/7 18:00-2023/2/28 14:59 Prayer introduction During the event period, the chances of drawing wishes for the limited five-star weapons “Pole Weapon: Goma Rod” and “Bow: Wakasui” will be greatly increased.

During the event, limited four-star weapons “Two-Handed Sword Qianyan Ancient Sword”, four-star weapons “One-handed Sword West Wind Sword”, “Longhandled Weapons Mitchen in the Box”, “Magic Artifacts West Wind Secret Code”, ” “Bow · Bow Zang” wish draw rate will be greatly increased.

During the event, you can use “God Orbiting” to track the current five-star UP weapon “Pole Weapon · Goma Rod” or “Bow · Wakasui”. For more detailed rules of “God Orbiting”, please click on the bottom left of the prayer interface[Details]button in the corner to inquire. ※Among the above weapons, the limited weapons will not enter the “Running World” resident prayer. ※For more prayer information, click the[Details]button in the lower left corner of the prayer interface.

Character Show – “El Hessen: Think Before You Act”

Regarding the self-proclaimed “weakness”, Elheysen probably just said it casually, but he didn’t expect it to be so controversial.

But it doesn’t matter.He doesn’t care about other people arguing about nonsense, it’s not a waste of his time anyway

“Prosperity Destination” cumulative login activity

During the event, you can get rewards such as Entanglement Fate x10 by logging in for seven days in total.

Activity time 2023/01/19 04:00:00 – 2023/02/03 03:59:59 Participation conditions

“Rainbow Splendor” Sea Lantern Festival Appreciation

During the event period, log in to the game to receive rewards such as Entanglement, Fragile Resin, and each letter can be collected until the end of the event.

Activity time From 2023/02/05 00:00:00 to the end of version 3.4 Participation conditions

“Proficient in Shifting” event: double the drop of talent training materials

During the event period, when you successfully challenge the Secret Realm of Talent Cultivation Materials and consume “Original Resin” to receive secret treasure rewards, you can get double rewards.

Activity time 2023/02/20 04:00:00 – 2023/02/27 03:59:59 Participation conditions After activating the corresponding talent cultivation material secret realm Event Description During the “Proficient in Shifting” event, travelers who successfully challenged the “Gap of Forgotten”, “Taishan Mansion”, “Garden of Colors” and “Tower of Consciousness” talent training material mystery, when receiving secret treasure rewards, consume “Primary Resin ” can get double rewards, and you can enjoy a total of 3 double drop chances every day.

“Seven Saints Call” Hot Battle Mode: Universal Guide

Activity time 2023/01/28 10:00:00 – 2023/02/06 03:59:59 Activity Award Participation conditions Adventure level ≥ level 32

Complete the demon mission “The Dragon and the Song of Freedom”

And complete the world quest “A Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards” Event Description After the event is open, travelers can go to the invitation board of the Cattail Tavern to participate in the “Seven Saints Call” game under the special rules of “Hot Fight Mode”.

The special rule of this issue is that you can get 8 “universal elements” directly without rolling elemental dice during the dice roll stage.

Travelers can invite teammates, or participate in matches through matchmaking after reaching player level 4.

“Qingxian Playing Huaye” event: invite four-star characters from Liyuegang

overall play time 2023/01/19 10:00:00 – 2023/02/06 03:59:59 Activity Award Participation conditions Adventure level ≥ 28

Complete the Demon God mission “Approaching Guest Star” ※The experience will be better after completing the Demon God mission “The Crane Returns from the Wind” and the Legend of Yelan mission “The First Act of Yougu Chapter”. ※During the event period, if you have not completed the Demon God mission “The Crane Returns from the Wind” and the Legend of Yelan mission “The First Act of Yougu Chapter”, you can participate in the event through the “Quick Experience” on the event interface. Event time details Event Description During the event, the gameplay of each stage of “Flame Dance”, “Paper Reflection into a Drama”, “Smoke Sea Shuttle Patrol” and “Light Back Service” will be unlocked successively.

In the “Flame Jump” gameplay, travelers need to challenge special racing trials, travel through the night sky with stars and moon hanging high, and be accompanied by blooming fireworks.

In the “Paper Reflection into a Play” gameplay, travelers need to have an in-depth understanding of “Paper Reflection Opera”, appreciate the stories in the play while learning, and assist craftsmen to complete the performance.

In the “Smoke Sea Shuttle Patrol” gameplay, travelers need to control the “Wave Boat” to complete the racing challenge set up by the navigator “Death Star” and help her improve the design of the waterway so as to train the many sailors in Liyue Port.

In the gameplay of “Lighting Back Service”, travelers need to support the General Affairs Department, defeat the enemies entrenched in the wild, and ensure the safety and stability of the surrounding area of ​​Liyue.

After completing each gameplay, you can get “Festival Heat”. When the festival heat reaches the specified value, you can choose to invite Liyuegang four-star characters.

“When the Rose Blooms Again” event: Participate in Lisa’s costume “Ye Yinfang Name”

overall play time 2023/01/31 10:00:00 – 2023/02/13 03:59:59 Activity Award Participation conditions Adventure level ≥ 20

Complete the demon mission “The Dragon and the Song of Freedom”

And complete Lisa’s legendary mission “The First Act of the Hourglass Chapter” Event time details Event Description After the event starts, a new challenge level will be unlocked every day, with a total of 5 levels.

In each level of challenge, travelers need to use the trial characters provided by the event or the characters they own to fight for 3 consecutive rounds; the characters configured in the “chain position” will appear in teams of multiple rounds.

Defeat all enemies within the time limit, you can get extra points according to the remaining time when passing the level, and get different levels of emblems according to the points you get.

After completing all challenge levels and accumulating 10,000 challenge points, you can get Lisa’s outfit “Ye Yinfang”. ※Lisa’s outfit “Ye Yinfang” will be available in the cosplay shop after version 3.4. The price is 1680 Genesis Crystals.

“Exercise in Martial Arts” Activity: Sword Skill Showdown Challenge

Activity time 2023/02/09 10:00:00 – 2023/02/20 03:59:59 Activity Award Participation conditions Adventure level ≥ 30

And complete the demon mission “Island Escape Plan” ※The experience will be better after completing the legendary mission of General Raiden “The Second Act of the Chapter of the People of the World”. ※During the event period, if you have not completed the legendary mission of General Raiden “The Second Act of the Chapter of the People of the World”, you can participate in the event through the “Quick Experience” in the event interface. Event Description After the event starts, a competition will be unlocked every day, a total of 6 games.

Each competition has 3 difficulties: normal, difficult and master. The master difficulty can only be unlocked after successfully clearing the difficult difficulty.

During the confrontation, the traveler will not be able to use elemental combat skills and elemental bursts, and will gain new combat skills “block” and “sharp sword skill”.

“Arataki’s Great Fighting Bug Trial” event: Complete the fighting bug challenge to get the original stone