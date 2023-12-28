Home » A 16-year-old boy is murdered at a party in Santiago de Cuba
A 16-year-old boy is murdered at a party in Santiago de Cuba

A 16-year-old boy was brutally murdered during a party in Santiago de Cuba this Wednesday by an individual with whom he had previous conflicts. The victim, Drayan Enrique Cuevas Bueno, was stabbed multiple times, with the assailant reportedly saying “I gave you so you can see that I am handsome.” This tragic incident has shocked the community, with social media users and local residents expressing their outrage and sadness. The recent surge in violent crimes in Cuba, particularly involving young individuals, is causing alarm and concern among the public. In a separate incident, a 20-year-old young man was killed in Guantánamo, and another 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Ciego de Ávila, further highlighting the growing wave of violence in the country. These senseless acts of violence are not only robbing young people of their lives but also contributing to an overwhelming sense of insecurity and hopelessness among the population. The urgency to address and prevent these crimes is paramount.

