After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP launched a diplomatic attack. From today (November 8), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Cambodia for a six-day visit and attended the ASEAN (ASEAN) Summit and a series of East Asian Cooperation Leaders’ Meetings. Xi Jinping, the head of the world‘s largest carbon emitter, will attend the G20 summit after missing the climate summit, and is believed to have sideline talks with Biden and talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are also being coordinated. Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia in December, after which he will meet Putin again after the SCO summit. The list of visits by Chinese leaders highlights the “competition” between China and the United States.

27th UN Climate Conference

Last Sunday (November 6), the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) opened in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. More than 100 heads of state and leaders attended the leaders’ summit on Monday and Tuesday, while the United States And the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party became the two major absentees of the two-day summit.

According to foreign media reports, because of the US midterm elections, US President Biden will lead 15 senior US officials to Egypt to attend the meeting on November 11, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. , USAID Administrator Powell (Samantha Power).

In order to counter China‘s monetary diplomacy and self-proclaimed leadership in the climate field, the US is expected to introduce a series of new carbon reduction measures and provide developing countries with funds to deal with climate change, showing that the United States wants to lead the climate field, the report said.

China‘s leader, Xi Jinping, the world‘s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, not only did not attend COP27, but last month announced an increase in fossil fuel production. Shows the confrontation between the two countries on global climate change.

The last (2021) Climate Change Conference (COP26) was held in the United Kingdom. Although Xi Jinping did not attend in person, he sent a delegation and made a written statement. He also issued a joint statement with the United States “The United States and China on Strengthening in the 2020s”. US-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, a bilateral agreement to cooperate to prevent climate change between 2021-2030.

In 2020, Xi Jinping delivered a video speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying that China‘s carbon dioxide emissions will peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

This year, the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris Agreement to combat global climate change. Trump said in his 2016 campaign that the deal hurt the U.S. economy while increasing emissions from other polluters such as China.

In the U.S. presidential election held in the same year, Trump’s rival Biden promised to bring the United States back to the agreement if elected.

In the first year of Biden’s election, Xi Jinping made great efforts to save energy and reduce carbon emissions in China. Many provinces were required to cut power and reduce carbon emissions, and many companies were required to suspend production and reduce carbon emissions.

Today, China and the United States are moving further and further apart in many fields, and the relationship between the United States and China is at the lowest point in 40 years.

Li Keqiang’s first visit after the epidemic

On Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Cambodia to attend the 25th ASEAN Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) and visit Cambodia. This is Li Keqiang’s first overseas visit since the outbreak. This trip is Li Keqiang’s tenth consecutive attendance at a series of East Asian meetings, and will also be the last time he will attend as prime minister.

The theme of this year’s ASEAN Summit is “ASEAN Response to Challenges Together”.

The CCP has been deeply cultivating in East Asia for a long time, especially in the field of infrastructure development, including ports, airports, and various industrial facilities, etc., and has continued to provide loans to countries at very favorable interest rates, which has caused these countries to be quite moderate in criticizing the CCP.

Upcoming G20 Summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters on November 8 that a total of 17 national leaders have confirmed, including Xi Jinping and Biden, will attend the 20-nation summit in Bali (Bali) from the 15th to the 16th. Group (G20) Summit.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, Widodo said “there is a strong feeling” that Putin may not attend the summit. Earlier, Joko Widodo said that Putin had confirmed to him that he would attend.

Russia said Putin would make a decision on whether to participate by the end of the week.

White House spokesman Champier said Biden had no intention of meeting Putin at the G20.

Several media reported that Biden and Xi will hold bilateral talks at the summit, focusing on topics including the Korean peninsula and the security of the Taiwan Strait. This is the first possible face-to-face between Biden and Xi Jinping after taking office.

White House national security adviser Sullivan said that although the international news focus is on Ukraine, the United States has not ignored two potential conflict points in the Indo-Pacific region, the Korean peninsula and the Taiwan Strait. “The basic purpose of our efforts to strengthen our policy has not changed, while supporting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposing unilateral changes to the status quo. We have also established deterrence on the basis of acceleration and rapidity, making it clear to all parties that they try to act rashly in that area, and the price to pay will be more than good.”

Xi Jinping to visit Saudi Arabia in December

As the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia continues to deteriorate, the Wall Street Journal reported today that Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia next month, which is the second time this year that Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia. For details, please click here.

Responsible editor: Tang Jie

Voice of Hope is copyrighted, and may not be reproduced without the written permission of Voice of Hope. Violators will be held accountable.