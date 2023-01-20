NEW YORK – He denied being a drag queen and taking money from a fundraiser to save a dog with cancer. But the versions of George Santos, 34, a Republican, newly elected to Congress in the constituency of New York, must be taken with a grain of salt. He is the same person who pretended to be the grandson of Holocaust survivors, a model student in New York and a Wall Street wolf with a penthouse overlooking skyscrapers, a developer of cutting-edge technologies to capture carbon.