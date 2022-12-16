[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) The United States on Thursday (December 15) put 36 Chinese technology companies on the export blacklist, including 7 trying to obtain US military technology, Chinese private technology companies attempting to support the CCP’s military modernization.

The End User Review Committee (ERC), composed of representatives from the U.S. Departments of Commerce, State, Defense, Energy, and Treasury, is responsible for adding, removing, or modifying the Entity List. All 36 companies announced on Thursday were approved by the ERC with a majority vote. In addition, the removal or modification of enterprise entries also requires a vote.

According to an announcement published by the Ministry of Commerce in the Federal Register on Thursday, the ERC decided to put seven Chinese companies, including AVIC Aviation Composite Materials Special Structure Research Institute, AZUP International Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Haifa Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. Automation Research Institute Co., Ltd., Beijing Vision Strategy Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Suowei Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Suowei) and Zhongke Xinliang Technology Co., Ltd. are included in the list of entities subject to export control.

These entities were blacklisted for obtaining and attempting to obtain items of U.S. origin to support China’s military modernization, the announcement said. For the export, re-export or transfer (domestic) of controlled items, the above-mentioned enterprises need to apply for a license from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) under the Ministry of Commerce. All license applications for items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and license policy reviews for all items subject to the U.S. EAR, will be presumed to be denied by the United States.

These entities have apparent links to worrisome activities, the announcement said. These businesses are involved in the development of hypersonic weapons, the design and modeling of hypersonic vehicles; the design and production of ballistic missile radomes, modeling of weapon design and destructive power using proprietary software; Dual-use projects related to the Chinese Air Force and Navy.

The Washington Post reported in October that Beijing Hifar Technologies resold U.S. aerospace software to the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, the top military research institute in China. The institute researches and manufactures rockets, missiles, drones and other military equipment.

The report said that a company called “Zona Technology” in Arizona had sold aeroelastic simulation software (a type of aerodynamic software) to Beijing Haifa Technology, which then resold the software to China Aerospace Aerospace Corporation. Institute of Power Technology.

Clearly, the company failed to do its due diligence. PC Chen, chief executive of Zona, said he was unaware of the software sale directly to the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics Technology, which Zona had sold in the past to Haifa Technology, a Beijing-based military technology supplier. According to a contract award document, Zona’s Chinese distributor, Jon Ding, licensed the Zona software to Haifa Technology in 2019.

Haifa Technology’s website directly states that it sells software and consulting services to the CCP Missile Group, and lists more than fifty military groups and supplier “partners,” including the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics Technology, the China Air Air-to-Air Missile Research Institute, China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the Missile Group of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Center.

When asked whether Ding had checked whether Haifa’s resale targets were military entities, he replied: “I haven’t, because they promised me and I trust them, so I don’t do this kind of tracking.” He said, He has warned Haifa not to sell to restricted groups.

China‘s hypersonic missile test in 2021 alarmed U.S. military and intelligence officials. The China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics was one of the masterminds behind China‘s hypersonic missile test that shocked the United States last year, according to two Chinese military scientists with knowledge of the matter. In addition, Zona is the recipient of a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR).

Mark Milley, the top U.S. general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it “a very important event and it’s very concerning” and said the Pentagon was watching the development.

The Pentagon recently warned that China will conduct more ballistic missile tests in 2021 than the rest of the world combined and could possess 1,500 nuclear weapons over the next decade.

The Washington Post reported that the U.S. prohibits Chinese entities that pose a threat to U.S. national security from obtaining cutting-edge U.S. technology or products, but there are serious regulatory loopholes in it, because many U.S. companies still sell products to private Chinese companies, making it difficult for the Chinese military to China‘s hypersonic weapons and missile research and development institutions have subsequently obtained products. What’s even more incredible is that these American companies also receive funding from the US Department of Defense.

The Washington Post found that since 2019, nearly 50 U.S. companies have sold more than 300 products involving U.S.-origin technology to dozens of Chinese institutions, and all of them involved China’s research and development of hypersonic weapons and missiles.

Chinese scientists working in CCP military research institutions or private companies said in interviews that such highly specialized American technologies such as aeronautical engineering software have filled China‘s key technology gaps and are crucial to the progress of China‘s weapons research and development.

A Chinese scientist working in a laboratory studying hypersonic vehicles even told the Washington Post: “The technology of the United States is in the leading position. Without these foreign technical support, we can’t do certain things at all, because we don’t have the same technology. Base.”

Responsible editor: Li Yuan#