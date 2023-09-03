Arrested one of the richest Ukrainians Info

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) accused on Saturday oligarch Igor Kolomoyski, who has been the target of US sanctions for the past three years, of fraud and money laundering.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian court ordered tycoon Igor Kolomoisky to be detained for two months due to suspicion of fraud and money laundering, which is a sudden move against one of the most powerful Ukrainian oligarchs. The detention of Kolomoisky, who is under US sanctions and supported President Volodymyr Zelensky in the 2019 elections, comes at a time when Kiev wants to prove that it is fighting corruption even in times of war.

Kolomojski’s lawyers stated that they will file an appeal against the verdict, questioning its legality, as well as that they will not post the nearly $14 million bond that would secure his release, Radio Sloboda reported. After a hearing in Kyiv District Court late Saturday, television footage showed Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s richest men, being led away in a blue tracksuit.



He was arrested by the SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the case against Kolomoisky yesterday morning, publishing photos on Telegram showing security officers giving him documents to sign. “It was found that from 2013 to 2020 Kolomoisky legalized half a billion hryvnias (US$14 million) by siphoning them abroad using the infrastructure of banks under his control“, the SBU announced. Kolomojski previously rejected all accusations against him.

Amassed a huge fortune

This entrepreneur is considered one of the oligarchs who, after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, acquired enormous industrial wealth, which gave them exceptional political and economic influence. On the eve of the war, Zelenskiy decided to clip their wings with a law requiring them to register and not interfere in politics.

The war has damaged their power as lucrative industrial complexes have been badly damaged in the south and east of the country and their television channels are broadcast via a centralized signal. Zelensky denies that Kolomoisky had any influence on the government.

‼️ Kolomoisky, the Oligarch who made Zelensky is now prosecuted by him: The SBU has officially confirmed that the odious oligarch Igor Kolomoisky received suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Art. 190 on fraud and art. 209 on the legalization…pic.twitter.com/poGe6oqCFi — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo)September 2, 2023

