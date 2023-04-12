Among the participants of the Serbian Open are three players who previously won the challenger in Banja Luka.

Source: Promo/Srpska open

Preparations for the Serbian Open are entering the final stage, and tonight from 7 pm the tennis complex will be opened where Novak Djokovic and numerous world tennis stars will play.

Among those who will fight for 250 points and a cash prize of 85,605 euros are also three tennis players who previously lifted the cup in Banja Luka, i.e. won the challenger in Banja Luka, he reminds “Glass Srpska”.

In the main draw, the Dutchmen Talon Grikspor and Dušan Lajović are the holders, and last year’s winner of the Banja Luka Challenger, which then had the same name as “Serbian Open”, Hungarian Fabijan Morožan will play in the qualifiers.

Dušan Lajović, a representative of Serbia, celebrated the Davis Cup in Banja Luka in 2015 when he defeated the Romanian Viktor Hanescu in the final, and it was 7:6, 7:6 with 2:0 in sets. Dušan reached the trophy in the third attempt because he was eliminated in the qualifications first in 2009, and then in 2012 he was stopped in the second round.

The Dutchman Talon Grikspor lifted the cup in Banja Luka in 2019 when he played an excellent tournament. Then in the final he was better than the Indian Samit Nagal 2:0 in sets 6:2, 6:3. then he hinted at the quality and progress on the list, so he comes to Banjaluk as the 35th player on the ranking list.

Last season, Morožan was better than Damir Džumhur, who will play in the main tournament this year thanks to a special invitation, while the Hungarian will seek participation in the Serbian Open tournament through the qualifications that will be played on Sunday.