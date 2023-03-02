We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (through EA Play): it is about F1 22the latest racing simulator from EA and Codemasters.

The game puts us behind the wheel of racing cars from the 2022 season of Formula 1 and Formula 2with official drivers, teams and liveries, allowing us to create our own stable to take it to the top of the starting grid in Team Career mode, to compete head-to-head in split screen or to race in Career and multiplayer modes.

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.