bayern players called dortmund players names | Sports

The shocking end of the 2022/23 season will hurt Borussia Dortmund for a long time.

Source: @CampusVid2/Twitter

Borussia Dortmund missed a historic chance to win the title after 11 years, because on Saturday, in the match of the last round, they only drew at home against Mainz (2:2). Bayern Munich won the title in thus extending his dominance as he is the champion for the 11th season in a row.

After the match, the Bayern players ironically sang a fan song dedicated to Borussia Dortmund:

After the match, the Bayern players ironically sang a fan song dedicated to Borussia Dortmund. "Millionaires" entered the infamous history of the Bundesliga, as they are only the second team in the last 22 seasons to enter the final round as a leader and not become champions. Before them, only Bayer Leverkusen faltered like that in 2000, when Bayern also knocked the championship "salatara" out of his hands.

