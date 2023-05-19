Biden pledges to use nuclear weapons to defend Japan if necessary The talks were held in Hiroshima – yqqlm

Original title: Biden pledges to use nuclear weapons to defend Japan if necessary The talks were held in Hiroshima

According to a report on the website of Russian Television Today (RT) on the 18th, US President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks on the same day. The press release on the content of the US-Japan summit meeting issued by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Biden stated that the United States will use it when necessary. Its nuclear weapons defend Japan. The report pointed out that the talks were held in Hiroshima, a city that was destroyed by an atomic bomb dropped by the United States in 1945.

“President Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend Japan, backed by various capabilities, including nuclear capabilities, in accordance with the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty,” said a press release from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two also said, ” U.S. extended deterrence, combined with Japan’s enhanced defense capabilities, plays a key role in ensuring Japan’s security and regional peace and stability.”

The press release also said that Biden and Kishida shared the same view on “vigorous support” for Ukraine and the importance of “engaging with and providing support to countries in the so-called ‘Global South’.” During the hour-long talks, the Japanese prime minister also called the alliance with the United States “the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” while Biden asserted that the two countries share “basic values.”

The RT report pointed out that Fumio Kishida welcomed the visiting Biden in his hometown of Hiroshima, and on August 6, 1945, the United States used an atomic bomb to razed Hiroshima to the ground. To this day, the United States remains the only country to have used nuclear weapons in war. The agenda for the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima includes the leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy joining Fumio Kishida to visit the atomic bomb memorial, lay wreaths and plant trees.

According to Japanese media reports, when US President Biden arrived in Japan on the 18th, the briefcases carried by his aides contained the suitcases used by the US President to order the authorization of the use of nuclear weapons.

In addition, when Biden promised to provide Japan with a nuclear umbrella, former US Secretary of State Kissinger believes that Japan may become a country with nuclear weapons within five years. In a recent interview with the British "The Economist", Kissinger said, "There is a clear view of where they (the Japanese) are going; they are heading towards becoming a nuclear power within five years."

