Original title: Biden responded to the People’s Liberation Army’s “encirclement” of Taiwan: not worried about Taiwan’s worries about the People’s Liberation Army military exercises

Just as Pelosi left the United States and traveled to Taiwan, U.S. President Biden was diagnosed with the new crown again, and he had to accept isolation. He has not responded to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. On August 8, local time, Biden ended his isolation after testing negative for the new coronavirus for the second consecutive day, and finally responded to Taiwan-related issues for the first time.

On August 8, local time, Biden was preparing to travel to eastern Kentucky to visit flood victims and talked with reporters on the way. This is Biden’s first public comment on the Taiwan issue since Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The “Washington Post” screen shows that a reporter asked: “President Biden, are you worried about the situation in Taiwan? Because China (mainland) seems to have surrounded the entire island in a grid.”

Biden replied that he is not worried about (Taiwan), but is worried about the recent rounds of military exercises held by the mainland after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

He said that China‘s frequent actions are worrying, but he does not think China will take further action.

When asked if Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was a wrong decision, Biden replied: “It was her decision.”

(Edit: Bai Bai)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: