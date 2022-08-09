Home Business “Cycling fever” boosts bicycle consumption – Xinhua English.news.cn
2022-08-09 11:06

Source: Workers Daily

workers daily

2022-08-09 11:06

Consumers are shopping for bicycles at a sports brand store in Fengtai District, Beijing, on August 7.

For a period of time, with the continuous improvement of urban road traffic and people’s pursuit of a green and healthy lifestyle, “cycling fever” has quietly emerged. Data from the China Bicycle Association shows that in 2021, my country’s bicycle output will be 76.397 million units, and the industry’s total operating income will reach 308.5 billion yuan. The export volume of the industry exceeded 12 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 53.4% ​​and a record high.

At the same time, bicycles and related ancillary products have also ushered in a consumption boom. Some popular models are even hard to find, and some companies have already placed production orders for next year.Worker’s Daily – Photo by Wang Weiwei, a reporter from China Industry Network

