Soon after the two sessions of the National People’s Congress in 2023, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will start a new journey. From March 20th to 22nd, President Xi Jinping visited Russia and continued to write a new chapter in China‘s adherence to peaceful development and promotion of win-win cooperation in international affairs.

Ten years ago, also in the spring, during his first visit abroad as the top leader of China, President Xi Jinping proposed the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind in Russia, providing Chinese solutions for jointly coping with global challenges and creating a better future for mankind.

In the past 10 years, the international situation has changed dramatically, and the influence and appeal of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind have become increasingly prominent. It has gathered extensive international consensus and injected strong confidence, courage and strength into building a better world together.

The light of truth that illuminates the age—

“China‘s plan is: build a community of shared future for mankind and achieve win-win sharing”

“In this world, countries are interconnected and interdependent to an unprecedented degree. Human beings live in the same global village, living in the same time and space where history and reality converge. community.”

March 23, 2013, Moscow Institute of International Relations. Deeply grasping the general trend of the times, President Xi Jinping put forward for the first time the important concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

At this time, the world is in a period of great development, great change, and great adjustment. There are many positive factors for human progress, but also many difficulties and challenges. What kind of world should we build? How to build this world? It has become a question of the times before all mankind.

The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is a profound reflection on the proposition of the era of “Where is human society going?” It is a Chinese plan for building a better world.

September 28, 2015, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. At the general debate of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, systematically explaining the main connotations of a community with a shared future for mankind from five aspects: partnership, security pattern, development prospects, civilization exchanges, and ecological system.

January 18, 2017, Palais des Nations, Geneva. President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the high-level meeting of “Common Consultation and Joint Construction of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind”, which not only answered “what happened to the world, what should we do” from a historical and philosophical perspective, but also systematically outlined the practical path for building a community with a shared future for mankind from a practical perspective .

“Insist on dialogue and consultation to build a world of lasting peace” “Adhere to joint construction and sharing to build a world of universal security” “Insist on win-win cooperation to build a world of common prosperity” “Insist on exchanges and mutual learning to build an open and inclusive world “Adhere to green and low-carbon, build a clean and beautiful world” – this is the beautiful vision of a community with a shared future for mankind that China presents to the world in the new era.

In the past 10 years, from proposing the overall path of “five in one” to planning the overall layout of “five worlds”; From the “Belt and Road” initiative to global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives… the connotation of building a community of shared future for mankind has been continuously enriched and developed, and the ideological system is becoming more and more perfect.

Over the past 10 years, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. It has been written into the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China” and “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China“. It has also been written into important documents of multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “China has become an important pillar of multilateralism, and the purpose of our practice of multilateralism is to build a community with a shared future for mankind.” UN Secretary-General Guterres said.

The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, focusing on the common interests and common well-being of all mankind, is a transcendence of Western realist international relations theories that you lose and I win and zero-sum games——

“The community of human destiny, as the name suggests, means that the future and destiny of every nation and every country are closely linked. We should share weal and woe, and strive to build this planet where we were born and grew up into a harmonious family. Turn the aspirations of people all over the world for a better life into reality.” President Xi Jinping actively advocated and promoted it even more firmly.

On January 11, 2023, in the southern suburbs of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the five-star red flag and the flag of the African Union fluttered in the wind. The completion ceremony of the China-aided African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Phase I) project was held here.

This flagship project of China-Africa cooperation, which President Xi Jinping personally cares about and promotes, is the first all-Africa CDC with modern office and experimental conditions and complete facilities on the African continent. It is of great significance for improving disease prevention, monitoring and epidemic emergency response in Africa .

Since the first medical team was sent to Algeria in 1963, the Chinese medical team to Africa has traveled all over the vast land of Africa. After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China and Africa stood by and helped each other, fought the epidemic in solidarity, and interpreted the true meaning of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind with practical actions.

In the face of the global pandemic of the new crown epidemic, China launched the largest global emergency humanitarian operation since the founding of New China, shared epidemic prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment plans with more than 180 countries and international organizations, and sent 38 medical expert teams to 34 countries , Provided more than 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations, and unswervingly promoted the building of a human health community.

President Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out that to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind is not about replacing one system with another, or replacing one civilization with another, but about different social systems, different ideologies, different histories and cultures, and different levels of development. In international affairs, the interests, rights, and responsibilities of all countries are symbiotic, forming the greatest common divisor for building a better world.

“Building a community with a shared future for mankind is an important concept with a long-term vision and the pursuit of the interests of all mankind. It is committed to promoting social integration, benefit sharing, common development, and common benefits.” José Reynal, former secretary of politics and international relations of the Brazilian Communist Party Do Carvalho said.

The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is rooted in more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, and has absorbed the essence of “world view” and “harmony culture” in traditional Chinese culture——

“Great harmony under heaven and harmony among all nations is the beautiful vision of the Chinese nation for human society since ancient times, and it is also the cultural origin of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.” In his reply letter to the teachers and students of the “China Corner” at St. The chairman explained it like this.

The world will never forget that in February 2022, despite the adverse impact of the epidemic, China hosted the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled, demonstrating to the world the determination and confidence of mankind to face difficulties and overcome challenges. When the grand fireworks bloomed above the “Bird’s Nest”, the five Olympic rings symbolizing unity and the Chinese and English words “One World, One Family” perfectly interpreted the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

On October 16, 2022, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which attracted worldwide attention, was grandly opened. Amid warm applause, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a report to the conference on behalf of the 19th Central Committee.

“Our party is determined to the eternal great cause of the Chinese nation and is committed to the noble cause of peace and development of mankind. The responsibility is extremely heavy and the mission is extremely honorable.”

“China has always adhered to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and is committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Along with the irreversible historical process of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, China will continue to play a greater role in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Join hands with all parties to move forward——

“The key to building a community with a shared future for mankind lies in action”

On the afternoon of February 8, 2023 local time, after flying about 8,000 kilometers and driving for a long time, the Chinese rescue team arrived in Hatay Province, the hardest hit area in Turkey by the earthquake, and immediately started intense rescue work.

After the strong earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria, the Chinese government immediately provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria, dispatched 21 batches of rescue personnel and 308 person-times, provided the relief materials urgently needed by Turkey, and accelerated the implementation of the food aid project to Syria , Interpreting the concept of sharing destiny and standing together through thick and thin with practical actions.

Don’t run in the air, don’t be in the empty voice.

China closely links its own future and destiny with the future and destiny of the people of all countries in the world, firmly safeguards world peace, promotes common development of all countries, promotes exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and writes a new chapter of sharing weal and woe.

On October 1, 2019, at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China, the “Community of Shared Future for Mankind” phalanx composed of 300 foreign friends from 96 countries made its debut in a mass parade, attracting attention.

“On the way forward, we must adhere to the path of peaceful development, pursue an open strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, and continue to work with people from all over the world to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” On the Tiananmen Gate tower, President Xi Jinping solemnly declared to the world.

China adheres to the path of peaceful development, and also encourages all countries to jointly follow the path of peaceful development. Delivered a speech at the Körber Foundation in Germany, refuting the outdated logic that “a strong country must seek hegemony”, emphasizing that the path of peaceful development is beneficial to China and the world; attended a series of summits marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and announced the establishment of the China-United Nations Peace and Development Fund He held a meeting with US President Biden in Bali, Indonesia, emphasizing that China and the United States should work together with other countries to increase hope for world peace, increase confidence in global stability, and add impetus to common development…

Instead of following the old path of traditional great powers rising through war, colonization, and plunder, China has embarked on a new path of state-to-state exchanges of “dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance”, promoting the establishment of mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation A new type of international relations will open up the way and create conditions for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Promote the construction of a pattern of major-country relations featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability, and balanced development; adhere to the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, and the diplomatic policy of building friendship and partnership with neighbors; deepen relations with neighboring countries; Strengthen solidarity and cooperation with developing countries…China has established diplomatic relations with 181 countries and established various forms of partnerships with more than 110 countries and international organizations, constantly promoting and improving global partnerships characterized by equality, openness and cooperation network.

Like-minded people are partners, and seeking common ground while reserving differences is also a partner. Adhering to this concept, China has made friends all over the world.

In the past 10 years, President Xi Jinping has made more than 40 foreign visits, covering five continents of the world; attended and hosted a series of major home diplomatic activities in China, and received hundreds of visiting international dignitaries; extensively carried out “cloud diplomacy” through telephone calls, letters, videos, etc. “…The brilliant diplomatic practices of the heads of state have painted pictures of unity and cooperation, and promoted the building of a new type of international relations.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is advancing side by side with all progressive forces in the world. It not only develops itself by maintaining world peace, but also maintains world peace and promotes common development and prosperity through its own development.

On the afternoon of February 7, 2023, with the sound of the whistle, a China-Laos Railway international freight train carrying 19 cold-chain containers and about 280 tons of fresh vegetables departed from Kunming Central Station of China Railway Union in Yunnan Province. About 55 hours later Arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, marks the successful launch of the “China-Laos-Thailand” round-trip railway transportation.

As the flagship project of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” between China and Laos, the cross-border cargo transportation of the China-Laos railway has covered Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Singapore and other countries jointly building the “Belt and Road”. More than 10 kinds in the initial stage of opening have been expanded to more than 1,200 kinds, and a more efficient and stable new cold chain logistics channel has been established, injecting strong new momentum into the economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

After more than 9 years of development, the “Belt and Road” initiative has closely linked the future and destiny of countries along the route, and has become an important practical platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind and a world of common prosperity:

Because of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, Pakistan has its first subway line, transportation in Uzbekistan no longer needs to detour to other countries, residents in Sri Lanka can drink 24-hour tap water, and villagers in Cambodia bid farewell to the situation of no electricity, no roads, and isolation from the outside world Life… More and more countries and regions share the dividends of China‘s development and take the “express train” of China‘s development through this great initiative.

The more China develops, the more opportunities it can provide the world and the more it can benefit all mankind.

Canton Fair, Import Expo, Service Trade Fair, Consumer Expo, national exhibitions have been held one after another; coordinate and promote the construction of 21 free trade pilot zones, and build Hainan Free Trade Port with high quality and high standards; actively promote the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership” The Agreement came into force and formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement… In the new era, China opens its arms to the world, promotes the construction of an open world economy, and shares development opportunities and gathers development in the opening and integration of China and the world strength.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda pointed out that the “One Belt, One Road” initiative is beyond the big-picture thinking that is simply related to China’s interests, and is a vivid practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind; Clark, former director of the United Nations Development Program, lamented that China and its partners can share Peace and prosperity, this is the community of destiny.

Let the torch of peace be passed on from generation to generation, let the power of development flow continuously, and let the light of civilization shine brightly.

At the end of 2022, on the eve of his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping replied to representatives of Chinese language learners in Saudi Arabia despite his busy schedule, encouraging Saudi youths to learn Chinese well.

Adhering to the concept that the world is rich and colorful and civilizations are diverse, with a deep understanding of “harmony without diversity”, President Xi Jinping has personally promoted exchanges and integration of different civilizations, promoted mutual understanding and trust among countries in the world, and consolidated the vision of building a community with a shared future Humanities foundation.

In the face of various prejudices, confrontations, and divisions, China advocates the concept of civilizations of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and tolerance, emphasizing that the exchange of civilizations transcends barriers between civilizations, mutual learning among civilizations transcends conflicts between civilizations, and coexistence of civilizations transcends the superiority of civilizations, so that the essence of all civilizations can benefit Today, for the benefit of mankind.

Talk about the historical memories of exchanges and dialogues between Chinese civilization and other civilizations at the UNESCO Headquarters, visit the Acropolis Museum and talk about the similarities between Athena’s thinking on war and peace and the Chinese allusion “Stop the war and become the martial arts”, walk through Luke The Suo Temple recalls the history of China-Egypt civilization exchanges… President Xi Jinping’s enthusiasm for civilization exchanges and mutual learning, and his respect and respect for other civilizations have impressed the international community deeply.

Bokova, the former Director-General of UNESCO, said with emotion that the vision of Chinese leaders coincides with the mission of UNESCO; Solana, the former Secretary-General of NATO and the former High Representative of the European Union for Common Foreign and Security Policy, believes that all countries in the world It is necessary to promote the common progress of various civilizations through exchanges and mutual learning, and no one can be left behind.

The right way to guide the future of the world——

“Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the future of people all over the world“

Shortly after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, from November 14 to 19, 2022, President Xi Jinping embarked on a world-renowned trip to Southeast Asia.

During 6 days and 5 nights, President Xi Jinping intensively attended more than 30 events. From Bali, Indonesia to Bangkok, Thailand, there is an endless stream of visitors from the Chinese delegation; from the G20 Summit to the APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting, China’s voice and China’s plan not only attracted the guests, but also attracted great attention from the public.

The international media generally believe that in the face of the turbulent international situation, China has made a resounding voice of peace and cooperation, demonstrating rationality, confidence, and responsibility as a major country.

At present, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways. On the one hand, the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is irresistible. On the other hand, hegemonic and bullying behaviors such as bullying, stealing, and zero-sum games are deeply harmful, and human society is facing unprecedented challenges.

“The problems in the world are complex, and the way to solve them is to maintain and practice multilateralism and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” President Xi Jinping pointed out the way forward for the world at a crossroads.

Faced with the rising trend of unilateralism, hegemonism, and protectionism, China firmly upholds and practices genuine multilateralism, and firmly supports strengthening the role of the United Nations——

On October 25, 2021, the commemorative meeting for the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People’s Republic of China’s legal seat in the United Nations was held in Beijing.

“Countries in the world should uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

“International rules can only be formulated jointly by the 193 member states of the United Nations, and cannot be decided by individual countries or groups of countries. International rules should be abided by by the 193 member states of the United Nations, and there are no and should not be exceptions.”

“For the United Nations, all countries in the world should uphold a respectful attitude, love and protect this big family, and never use it if you agree with it, or abandon it if you don’t agree with it, so that the United Nations can play a more active role in the noble cause of promoting peace and development of mankind. effect.”

President Xi Jinping’s eloquent words convey China’s clear support for maintaining the authority and status of the United Nations. Adhering to this concept, China has sent more than 50,000 peacekeepers to nearly 30 UN peacekeeping operations, and is the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and an important troop contributor; China firmly supports the World Health Organization in playing a leading role in global anti-epidemic cooperation, Actively carry out international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic; set up a South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to support developing countries in implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development…

In the face of profound adjustments in the balance of international power, China holds high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, promotes the development of the global governance system in a more just and reasonable direction, and strives to increase the representation and voice of emerging market countries and developing countries in global affairs——

On June 24, 2022, the BRICS cooperation mechanism, which has gone through 16 glorious years, once again ushered in a historic moment. Under the “BRICS+” mode, China initiated and hosted the Global Development High-Level Dialogue. In addition to the BRICS countries, leaders from 13 emerging market countries and developing countries from all over the world were invited to attend the meeting.

Five years ago, during the meeting in Xiamen, where China held the rotating presidency, President Xi Jinping assessed the situation and proposed the concept of “BRICS+” for the first time in the history of BRICS cooperation: the significance of BRICS cooperation has gone beyond the scope of the five countries and carried Emerging market countries and developing countries and the expectations of the entire international community.

Over the past few years, the “BRICS+” model has been continuously deepened and expanded, and has become a model for emerging market countries and developing countries to carry out South-South cooperation and achieve unity and self-improvement.

Not just the BRICS mechanism. Over the past 10 years, China has successively hosted the Beijing Summit of the APEC Leaders, the Hangzhou Summit of the G20 Leaders, the Qingdao Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties Important international conferences such as high-level dialogues have imprinted a distinctive “Chinese imprint” on the development of multilateral mechanisms; the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank, and Silk Road Fund have been initiated to build new cooperation platforms for global financial governance…

In the face of new trends and new features of the international situation, President Xi Jinping put forward a series of new ideas and new initiatives, putting forward Chinese propositions and Chinese solutions to deal with global challenges, constantly enriching and improving the ideological system of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and promoting the innovative development of global governance concepts——

“Development is the key to realizing the happiness of the people. In the face of the severe impact of the epidemic, we must jointly promote global development to a new stage of balance, coordination and inclusiveness.”

On September 21, 2021, President Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative for the first time at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, calling on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and build a global development community with a shared future.

Over the past year and a half, global development initiatives have taken root and there have been many responders. More than 100 countries and international organizations including the United Nations support the Global Development Initiative, and nearly 70 countries have joined the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”.

Safety is the premise of development. In order to promote the shared security of the world, in April 2022, President Xi Jinping put forward a global security initiative at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, advocating a new security path of dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance, and win-win rather than zero-sum. In less than a year, more than 80 countries and regional organizations have expressed their appreciation and support.

On March 10, 2023, a piece of international news attracted global attention-China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran signed and issued a joint statement announcing that Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic relations. This is a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, and a successful practice of vigorously implementing global security initiatives.

From the Middle East issue to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue to the Ukraine crisis, in the face of a series of international and regional hotspot issues, China has always insisted on promoting peace talks, advocating peaceful settlement of disputes, and is committed to building a security community with the international community.

On March 15, 2023, the two sessions of the country had just concluded, and the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties was held via video link. General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the high-level dialogue meeting and delivered a keynote speech. He discussed with the leaders of more than 500 political parties and political organizations in more than 150 countries around the theme of “Modernization: The Responsibility of Political Parties”. He solemnly proposed a global civilization initiative and emphasized the promotion of civilization. Exchange and learn from each other, and promote the progress of human civilization.

Ideas guide actions, and directions determine the way out. Under the situation that the epidemic of the century and the changes of the century are intertwined, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, China’s global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives have injected a steady stream of strong impetus into the new journey of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

We live in an era rife with challenges, but also an era full of hope.

Facing the future, China will continue to contribute to world peace and tranquility, to the common development of the world, to the exchanges and mutual learning of world civilizations, and to work with all countries in the world to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and build a better world together!

